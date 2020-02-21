Patrick Reusse: Gophers, Twins coaches embrace high-tech help

“I think Dick Siebert would be all in on this search for data that might help players improve,” Anderson said. “He kept the most sophisticated score book you’ve ever seen during games.

“He would watch batting practice and keep track of well-hit balls in the cages, vs. right-handed pitching, left-handed pitching. We tracked pitching data.

“We were one of the first to videotape players. You would replay it on a six-inch, black-and-white TV, and the ball was a blur coming out of a pitcher’s hand, but it was the best available technology for the time.

“Chief was in that space. I think he would love this era.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Gophers walked into a technological Nirvana when they arrived at Hammond Stadium mid-afternoon Friday. The Twins might even be feeling kind enough to have a couple of Gophers throw off the forced plate mound, allowing said pitcher to discover if he is pushing off and landing with full biomechanical efficiency.

How cutting edge is this device? “There are five in the world right now, and we have two of them,” said Wes Johnson, the Twins’ pitching coach.