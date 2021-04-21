Patrick Reusse: Long-suffering Augsburg Auggies win a football game, declare themselves MIAC champions

"It was a scene from a bad divorce movie," he said.

Practice didn't amount to much for the Auggies in the fall. Yet Lamker, the coaching staff and the players remained determined to have a football season in some form.

"First, it was going to be six games in the spring, then five, and then it was set: Three games, against St. Thomas, Martin Luther and St. Olaf," said Frank Heenie, a senior right tackle. "There was more COVID, and it wound up being the game with Martin Luther. And, we're hoping, a scrimmage on our field Friday against St. Olaf."

Preparations weren't all smooth for Sunday's game. "I was working on a Saturday and missed practice," Heenie said. "Our right guard turned out to be positive and all the linemen that were there had to go into quarantine.

"So for two weeks before the game, we had two linemen, center Paul Lemke and me. We took turns snapping the football and ran around a little."

The rest of the line was out of quarantine in time for the bus ride to New Ulm. "Three coach buses, 28 players per bus," Weisser said. "It was the first time I've ever had leg room as an offensive lineman."