Excluding the two-game series between the A’s and Mariners in Japan last week, baseball season starts in earnest on Thursday with 15 games, including the White Sox at the Royals and the Cubs at the Rangers.
The March 28 opening date is the earliest ever to kick off a baseball season in North America, one day earlier than last year’s slate of openers.
So what’s the rush?
In its infinite wisdom, Major League Baseball decided in the last collective bargaining agreement to add an additional weekend at the start of the season, giving teams three or four additional off days in the 162-game schedule. This gives the players more time to rest over the course of the six-month schedule, and theoretically gives clubs more scheduling options.
But that also means many teams likely will be playing several games in cold and rainy weather, if they’re fortunate enough to get the games in at all.
And with teams doing everything they can to play, even in inclement weather, fans will have to endure some miserable days at the ballpark.
It’s always “buyer beware” when fans purchase tickets to early-season games, and there’s always going to be postponements in the first month of a season.
But there’s no reason to inconvenience fans by forcing them to sit in unpleasant conditions just to get the game in, and unless you’re paying premium prices and have access to a sheltered “club,” you may have two choices: endure the rain/cold or eat your expensive tickets.
One such day occurred last April 14, when the Cubs bounced back from an eight-run deficit in a 14-10 win over the Braves.
But only 1,000 or so of the announced crowd of 36,788 at Wrigley Field watched it in person. Most who braved the elements had left the park by then because the game was played in a constant drizzle on a very cold and windy afternoon.
“If it was up to me, no one would play north of Atlanta or east of Colorado in the first few weeks, but that’s not going to happen,” Braves reliever Peter Moylan told the Associated Press.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon called it “the worst conditions” he could remember and said the game shouldn’t have been played. Braves star Freddie Freeman complained about the Cubs deciding to play in the first place, saying, “We were just lucky no one got hurt.”
With a cold and wet forecast for this spring in the Midwest and Northeast, we can expect similar weather-related issues. That’s why MLB should forget about starting the season in late March and return to the traditional opening of the season the first week of April.
The “rest” issue is silly anyway. If a player needs more rest, give him more days off. Only seven players appeared in all 162 games last year, so it’s not like anyone is interested in breaking Cal Ripken Jr.’s record for consecutive games.
Moving the season to March always was a bad idea, but it’s one that can be rectified next year. Scheduling a few doubleheaders in the summer could alleviate the problem, allowing teams to keep their three or four extra off days.
Mark Twain famously said: “Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.”
MLB can’t change the weather, but starting the season earlier than ever makes no sense at all.
