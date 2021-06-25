Plot twist: Aaron Rodgers reportedly can opt out of 2021 season next week

So there’s the updated assessment after a more careful reading of the seven-page letter agreement. It seemed to good to be true, but it’s true. Rodgers has a silver bullet that lets him sit out for all of 2021 and save $18.3 million — if he’s willing to make a binding and permanent and irrevocable decision to not play this year by next Friday, July 2.

Basically, if Rodgers is firm on not wanting to play again for Green Bay but doesn’t want to risk the financial implications of a holdout, the opt out would basically put his contract on hold for a year. He would still stand to keep signing bonus and roster bonus money amounting to $18.3 million in 2021 and wouldn’t be subject to fines that could total another $2 million.

Rodgers doesn’t necessarily need $20 million, but the mega-rich also don’t like losing $20 million.

The downside, however, is significant: If Rodgers choses in the next week to opt out, it would be irreversible. He would be committing to missing the 2021 season, and given that he will turn 38 before this year is over he might not want to skip a whole year, especially coming off an MVP season, just to prove a point.