Pro basketball: La Crosse Aquinas grad Bronson Koenig heading to G League

Bronson Koenig is headed back to the NBA G League.

The Aquinas High School and University of Wisconsin graduate was part of a trade involving the Erie BayHawks and Grand Rapids Drive on Friday, with Koenig's rights moving to the BayHawks.

Koenig played the 2017-2018 season with the Drive and averaged 9.8 points while shooting 40.3 percent from the 3-point line. Koenig also averaged 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists while playing 47 games for Grand Rapids.

Koenig, who led the Blugolds to two WIAA Division 3 state championships and helped the Badgers advance to two Final Fours during four NCAA Tournament appearances, left to play overseas after his season with Grand Rapids.

His previous team played in a league in Italy, but Koenig was released in September due to an hamstring injury keeping him off the court.

The BayHawks are affiliated with the New Orleans Pelicans and have a 3-6 record in the G League. The BayHawks played the Wisconsin Herd in Oshkosh on Friday night and next play on Dec. 5, when they host the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Koenig said on Friday that he is healthy and will join the BayHawks on Sunday.

