RAMBLINGS AFIELD

These are just a few of the treasures available in April, for spring is the birth of the eternal life in the wild country and is there for us to treasure and become guardians of, for we are also a part of that circle of eternal life.

The Wisconsin spring wild turkey opened last Wednesday, April 15, and the first period ended on Tuesday, April 21. There are six seven-day, seasons in the spring, with no break in between them.

The first week had pretty good weather, except the first morning when it was only 15 degrees at dawning time. On Friday, I received a phone call from my brother, Denny, reporting that he had gotten a 25½-pound gobbler with a 12-inch beard, hunting over in Zone One on the east side of the state. He was quite fired up and rightly so, as it was the first gobbler he has gotten for a number of years. Also, it was the biggest one he has shot.