RAMBLINGS AFIELD

April treasures
As we head into the last days of April 2020, new lives are springing out into the wild country, and the few April showers we have had are stirring up the early wild flowers, all of which will add to beauty of a wild country spring. Then, too, the birds are coming more active, especially the males, and right now there is nothing more enjoyable to hear than the mating song of the kale cardinal as he adds his love song to the these special spawns of April, letting females know that he is available for mating, and the North Glendale dandy works the trees along the backyards of the old Ed Dams farm and then makes flights over along the Lemonweir River.
Also adding to the morning concert has been a orchard oriole and also, somewhat surprisingly, male chick-a-dees and nuthatches, both of which have faintly melodious calls. However, one the most beautiful of wild male birds, if not the most colorful, is the male wood duck in the spring, and when you have one of those visiting your yard, you have won the football Super Bowl, the World Series in baseball and any and all human beauty contests. Thus it is that fellow Lion, pin collector, bear hunter and all-around friend Vern Nauman and his lovely bride, Shelby, have discovered a pair of wood ducks in their backyard bird feeders. The wood ducks have made it their country buffet and will continue until the ducklings are born and leave their nest.
These are just a few of the treasures available in April, for spring is the birth of the eternal life in the wild country and is there for us to treasure and become guardians of, for we are also a part of that circle of eternal life.
The Wisconsin spring wild turkey opened last Wednesday, April 15, and the first period ended on Tuesday, April 21. There are six seven-day, seasons in the spring, with no break in between them.
The first week had pretty good weather, except the first morning when it was only 15 degrees at dawning time. On Friday, I received a phone call from my brother, Denny, reporting that he had gotten a 25½-pound gobbler with a 12-inch beard, hunting over in Zone One on the east side of the state. He was quite fired up and rightly so, as it was the first gobbler he has gotten for a number of years. Also, it was the biggest one he has shot.
Also this past week, I have found four plastic bags with wing bones in them left by successful hunters who would like a wing bone turkey call made from the bones of the gobbler they shot. I made my first wing bone call back in 1986, and since then have made over 2,000 of them, most of which have gone to be used in conservation banquets, auctions or raffles, and none which have been sold. Making them is an art from a long past century, and doing so brings a special joy and feeling of using a long-lost skill from the past, and for the hunter, memories of a successful hunt and, above all else, the sounds are the closest to the yelps of a wild turkey, and it doesn’t get any better than that.
Ramblings briefly
A fellow Tomah Lion and turkey hunter, Steve Bissen from Tomah, is coming home this week after a prolonged stay in a Madison hospital following had a heart transplant. Best wishes for a long, successful life now, and I will be waiting for a wing from his next wild turkey and create the bones into a memory call.
The Meadow Valley chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation has some good pictures of the Tomah High School trap shooting team receiving a check from the chapter to be used by the team since it isn't a WIAA sport and isn't on the budget through Tomah High School. We will have the pictures down at the Kids Outdoor Day at the Wilton Rod and Gun Club in early June.
Three Mouseketeers update
As the days get warmer, Biscuit gets more interested in looking out the living room window. As always, they are a joy to have at the North Glendale Diggings as members of the family.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!