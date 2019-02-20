Another snowstorm
As these words take life on Wednesday morning, Feb. 20, there's another winter storm warning and a steady snowstorm with the weather prediction for 5-10 inches by nightfall, Thus it is that February 2019 will be going down as one of the snowiest in years. In addition, also one of the most unpredictable and plans messy ones with rain predicted for Saturday, Feb. 23. That kind of weather pretty much wipes out any plans for outdoor activities, although ice fishermen might gamble on an ice fishing trip if they have a shack. At any rate, the last full week of February will be another carrier of faded plans.
On the plus side of things, on Tuesday afternoon, as we were leaving work at the VA, a good sized flock of wild turkeys were working its way along the fence located on the north side of the grounds and fairway of the old golf course and appeared to be checking out the possibility of roosting for the night in the tree line which divides two fairways. It appeared that there were more than 20 birds in the flock, which stretched out for quite a distance. At any rate an exciting end to a day of work and one more treasure for the memory vault. Hopefully we will have a good period of late winter thawing, as the deep snow is creating problems for wildlife, especially if it gets any deeper and is around too much longer.
With March just around the corner, some dates to write down in relation to seasons ending and leftover spring turkey tags going on over the counter sales. First off, the general inland fishing season for game fish ends on Sunday, March 3 and won’t open until the general season opens in May. However, game fish will still be open on the Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers and on their tributaries up to the first dams. In addition, the cottontail rabbit season closes on Feb. 28.
Meanwhile, the leftover spring wild turkey tags go on sale, starting on Monday, March 18, for Zone One; Tuesday, March 19, for Zone Two; Wednesday, March 20, Zone Three; Thursday, March 21, Zone Four; and Friday, March 22, Zones Five, Six and Seven. Then on Saturday, March 23, you can purchase and leftover tags for any zone that still has some available. The over-the-counter tags cost $10 each for residents and $15 each for non-residents, and you can purchase one per day.
Ramblings briefly
Coming up fast is the 2019 Wisconsin Waterfowl Hunters Conference being held at Hotel Mead Conference Center at Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, March 9. There is also a duck hunters hospitality gathering on Friday night, March 8. For more information, go to event website at wiswaterfowlerconf.org. For rooms at the Hotel Mead Conference Center, you can call 715-423-1500 or 800-843-6323. You can also contact WWHC chairman, Robert Landerman at 6900 Country Beautiful Lane, Stevens Point, WI 54481 or on his email (landermanrm@email.com).
The conference this year will focus on Wisconsin wetlands/waterfowling. With the diverse plant communities found in Wisconsin’s wetlands, that is where it all begins and it creates the quality waterfowling tradition what they have, that being some of the best in the country. There will be sessions Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon which will cover a wide variety of issues and topics and information on waterfowl hunting and habitat maintenance and improvement. For the dedicated and diehard waterfowlers, as well as those folks interested in the survival of the wetlands of Wisconsin, this conference is where you should be on Saturday, March 9.
Three Mouseketeers update
Biscuit remains the leader of the Mouseketeers and is by far the most alert and curious of the three, and there is not one iota of anything that comes through the door at the North Glendale Diggings that she doesn’t give a complete examination, and this process is slowly but surely teaching Buttons and Skittles new things to do. As always, they are still testing the humans with their chair switching as their main game now. As always, it's great to have them as members of the family.
Now as we s survive this wacky February and its ever-changing weather patterns, still strive to leave things better than you found them and the wild country will be better for your having passed through, and if you plan to go ice fishing and driving on the ice, be prepared to getting stuck, even with a four-wheel drive vehicle.
