A WILD TURKEY WEEKEND
Weather-wise, March more or less went out like a lamb, compared to how it came into the Year 2018 and carried on for as good part of the month, but on Saturday, March 30, it was more gentle than wild weather, but for the Meadow Valley chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, it was a blockbuster.
Saturday morning was scheduled for the education part of the Learn To Hunt Wild Turkeys program for first-time turkey hunters. As of a week earlier, there were only three new hunters signed up, and it appeared that the event would have to be canceled. However, later that week it appeared that we would have at least 10 hunters signed up. Not a great number but enough to carry out the program schedule.
Come Saturday morning, hunting and fishing partner and a dedicated outdoors expert and a strong member of the NWTF, Roger Brockman, picked me up about 7:30 a.m., and we headed up to the clubhouse of the Tomah/Warrens Sportman's Alliance clubhouse hoping that a few might have signed up. We talked about having enough mentors and how prospects looked for the hunt, which was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7. However, when we pulled into the parking lot, it was full of vehicle, and we were flabbergasted at the sight and even more so when we entered the clubhouse and had trouble finding a place to sit.
Much to our surprise, there were 20 new hunters seated in the room, along with mentors and parents, and the education session would be starting shortly after coordinator Dr. Tom Boulden outlined what the morning would entail and ending before noon with some shooting at turkey targets.
In the years that the Meadow Valley NWTF chapter has sponsored this event, this by far was to be the most exciting. First off, Tom is the most dedicated coordinator we have had, and his goal is to help new hunters, especially the young boys and girls, to become not only turkey hunters but also conservationists who would be lifelong supporters of hunting and fishing and as well as guardians of the rights to do these outdoor activities.
The morning went fast, and after Tom’s introduction of the schedule, Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Patrick Seybert from Juneau County presented the hunting rules, along with some videos dealing with hunting safety and also hunting skills for hunting wild turkeys. Then this Old Rambler presented a brief history and background of the return of the wild turkey in Wisconsin, and then Tom talked about the joy and excitement of hunting turkeys, and then the program ended with the 209 new hunters going outside with their shotguns on the club’s target range and then one last brief update on what would take place the next weekend. They would hunt until noon, return to the clubhouse for a pizza noon lunch and then, if they had not yet shot their turkey, would head back out to the woods. In the end, truly a fantastic morning and a super gobble goes out to all involved, the hunters, mentors, parents and a number-one supporter of the program, Don Roscovius, from Rosco’s Live Bait, who provided a special goody bag for each hunter.
However, this special day and its surprises weren't over for the Meadow Valley chapter of the NWTF, for over in Tomah’s Recreation Park, other members of the chapter’s committee were busy finishing up setting up the banquet hall for the evening fund-raising banquet headed up by Sue Murphy and another group of dedicated kindred spirits of the wild country. This was the chapter’s 33 fund raising event, which held it’s first banquet at the Holiday Lodge back in 12986 and has held an event every year since then.
Again just a week before the banquet, we had only about 87 tickets sold, but then the upcoming week exploded with joy as we had an attendance of 172 members in the banquet hall, enjoying a super prime rib dinner put out by Don’s Club 16 Catering Service. In addition to a super meal, the attendees also had a chance to buy raffle tickets on a variety of outdoor items, including lots of guns and other outdoor sporting goods and also to take part in both a silent and live auction featuring art work as well as other outdoor sporting goods. A great attendance and another successful fund raiser for supporting the return of the wild turkey not only in Wisconsin but also throughout the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska.
As always, these events don’t just pop up but rather are the result of hard work by dedicated volunteers and kindred spirits of the wild country, along with those who donate items for door prizes, raffles and auctions, along with the attendees who spend their hard earned dollars to help the conservation cause carried out by the private organization such as NWTF, Ducks Unlimited, Whitetails Unlimited., Pheasants Forever, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and many other such groups, along with local rod and gun clubs.
Next week, Ramblings will list those who have supported conservation, and until then, strive always to leave things in the wild country better than you found them and the wild country will be better for your having passed through.
