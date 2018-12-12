December highlights
As these words take life on the morning of Dec. 12, soft flakes of snow are drifting down, continuing the promise of a white Christmas. In addition, the cold spell has tapered off, and the weather forecast predicts daytime temperatures in the 30s. That bodes well for those who enjoy ice fishing. Shoppers also can enjoy the store wandering without being bundled up to keep howling winds from frosting them up.
These early days of the Christmas month have provided us with some very beautiful sunrises and sunsets. On Pearl Harbor Day, there was a burning red/orange sun contrails streaking across the rays of the sun rising above the horizon, creating a special canvas of early December beauty. This was followed by a dazzling display of natural beauty on Sunday afternoon as the sun slipped down across the southwestern horizon, sending horizontal streaks of clouds dipped in shades of soft pink changing to puffs of rose and then deeper tones of velvet, all of which made the sunset one of pure wild country beauty.
Thus it is that the Creator is blessing us with December beauty, heralding the true meaning of the Christmas celebration, that being the birth of the baby Christ child. While, overall, Christmas has become too much of a material mania, the true meaning still is there, and the wild country becomes a display of the real meaning of Christmas, that being if we separate the natural beauty from the madness of the material aspects of Christmas shopping.
Ramblings hither and yon
First off, the crew from the eastern side of the state over around Plymouth and Sheboygan and West Bend (the Woods & Meadows December pheasant crew) showed up on Wednesday Nov. 28 and hunted Nov. 29-30. While this Old Rambler thought the hunt was to first full week in December and thus missed a couple of very successful hunts. The crew bagged 57 of the 60 pheasants released out into the excellent habitat provided at the Woods & Meadows Hunting Preserve. While I didn’t miss the tramping through the fields, I did miss the fellowship and the special meals cooked up by brother Mike and J.J. For this Old Rambler, another reminder that once you hit 80 years old, endurance levels change and energy diminishes.
Meanwhile, ice fishing is picking up in the area, with bluegills and crappies providing most of the action. At any rate, I have seen several cell phones which have cameras in the phone that show dandy catches of bluegills nine inches and larger, along with slab sized crappies and, thanks to one generous angler, I have had a meal of freshly caught panfish. Ice depths have increased, and while it isn’t safe to traverse the ice with vehicles, most spots now have safe walking ice. Waxies remain the bait of choice, along with mousies and pine grups.
Ahead is the holiday antlerless deer hunt, starting on Dec. 24. Since this hunt is not everywhere, check with the Department of Natural Resources customer service line or stop and see the crew at Rosco’s Live Bait and Sport Shop to find out where you can hunt. And for turkey hunters, in Zones 1-5 the hunt is on through Dec. 31. The seasons for Hungarian partridge, pheasant and fisher also end on Dec. 31. Incidentally, if you have a computer, you can punch up the Wisconsin DNR site and get information on all of the seasons, such as when and where they start and also when they end, and you don’t have one, you can call DNR customer service in Madison and get your information. At any rate, plenty of outdoor activities still available here in Wisconsin’s wonderlands.
And here at the North Glendale Diggings, lots of deer tracks across our front lawn on the north side of the house and out through backyard as they wend their way out into the corn stubble field and paw through the snow to get at waste corn. Incidentally, if you still want to hunt turkeys, check both the corn and soybean stubble fields, for the turkeys are feeding there as they are quite adept at scratching up the snow and getting at the waste grain.
Three Mouseketeers update
While the three still are quite curious, they have behaved very well while my wife has been making Christmas cookies. They sit around and watch the process but haven’t torn into any pans of the baked cookies. However, they are still finding new places to rest, and a case in point is that I have had to lift Biscuit off the computer chair twice this morning as I am typing the Ramblings. As a result, I will give you an update on the meeting I had this past Saturday up at the Meade Wildlife Education Center of the Bear Committee of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress. Some changes coming, and next week I will make sure I don’t leave the chair until the Ramblings are completed.
Now as you go afield to enjoy these middling days of December, strive always to leave things better than you found them and we and all of the wild country will be better for your having passed through.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.