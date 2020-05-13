RAMBLINGS AFIELD

As we pass the middle of May, the wild country continues to explode its colors as another season of rebirth in the wild country takes place and with that ever-eternal happening, so, too, does the spring wild turkey season continue to go on with only two seven-day periods of hunting left, with Period 5 getting underway as these words take life on Wednesday morning, May 13, As always in the last several time periods, hunting action drops off but the gobblers remain on the prowl, looking for mates. Thus still a chance for taking a gobbler if you haven’t done so, although you will find that they don’t gobble much, instead sneaking around quietly and catch a hen who isn’t sitting on a nest yet.

For this Old Rambler, there were three outings in search of a gobbler in the third hunting period, thanks to a super partner who didn’t have a fourth period tag but did have a love for the hunt and a special kind heart to try and help an old geezer score on a gobbler. Add in another special wild country kindred spirit with the same wild country value system, and this Old Gobbler had the opportunity for three separate hunts over the third period. A special thanks to two very dedicated and special wild country kindred spirits, both whom are only dedicated turkey hunters but also top of the shelf sportsmen, conservationists and the cream of wild country kindred spirits, that being Roger B. and Tom B. Thanks to both for looking out for this Old Geezer. None better on the planet than these two special kindred spirits. And if one adds two other wild country spirits, that being the ”Big Un” and his wild country lovely bride, my special hunts this spring had an extra touch with everything capped off by my lovely bride who goes overboard making sure that nothing bad happens to me on my hunting outing. And on these halcyon days, it doesn’t get any better.