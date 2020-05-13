RAMBLINGS AFIELD

May magic
As we pass the middle of May, the wild country continues to explode its colors as another season of rebirth in the wild country takes place and with that ever-eternal happening, so, too, does the spring wild turkey season continue to go on with only two seven-day periods of hunting left, with Period 5 getting underway as these words take life on Wednesday morning, May 13, As always in the last several time periods, hunting action drops off but the gobblers remain on the prowl, looking for mates. Thus still a chance for taking a gobbler if you haven’t done so, although you will find that they don’t gobble much, instead sneaking around quietly and catch a hen who isn’t sitting on a nest yet.
For this Old Rambler, there were three outings in search of a gobbler in the third hunting period, thanks to a super partner who didn’t have a fourth period tag but did have a love for the hunt and a special kind heart to try and help an old geezer score on a gobbler. Add in another special wild country kindred spirit with the same wild country value system, and this Old Gobbler had the opportunity for three separate hunts over the third period. A special thanks to two very dedicated and special wild country kindred spirits, both whom are only dedicated turkey hunters but also top of the shelf sportsmen, conservationists and the cream of wild country kindred spirits, that being Roger B. and Tom B. Thanks to both for looking out for this Old Geezer. None better on the planet than these two special kindred spirits. And if one adds two other wild country spirits, that being the ”Big Un” and his wild country lovely bride, my special hunts this spring had an extra touch with everything capped off by my lovely bride who goes overboard making sure that nothing bad happens to me on my hunting outing. And on these halcyon days, it doesn’t get any better.
Ramblings briefly
One plus from the three turkey hunts was the bird music we heard. We had a brown thrasher in a tree above our blind which did imitations of other birds and timber creatures for over a hour and also had a male cardinal at another location that spent nearly a half hour calling for female cardinals. At another site, we had three different owls hooting from three different locations. All were bonuses for not hearing any turkey calling, other than the excellent calls that Roger put out.
Given the climate we are currently living in, there is very little news other than that which revolves around the COVID-19; but on the local scene, the fishing is good with action for trout going well on Fort McCoy waters, where some dandy rainbow trout were being taken. In addition, there's good action on Lake Tomah.
Three Mouseketeers update
On Mother’s Day my lovely bride received a beautiful bouquet of roses from the granddaughters, and as soon as she walked into the kitchen and Biscuit spotted and scented the flowers. She went into a wild meowing mode and then stalked around the kitchen while my wife looked for a place high enough that Biscuit couldn’t touch. This went on for over an hour before Biscuit gave up. However, even now a couple of days later, she still looks up to where the flowers are and goes into a measuring mode as is was seeing if she could leap that high.
