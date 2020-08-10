RAMBLINGS AFIELD

A new day dawning
It is Monday morning, Aug. 10, and the month is already one-third over and the first day of autumn is only a little over a month away and into the full swing of hunting seasons. Meanwhile, the dawning across the eastern horizon is a red/orange color as the sun moves on up and that scene brings an old saying to mind, that being “red at dawn, sailors take warning," although there was lots of blue sky mixed in across the eastern sky.
Shortly thereafter, the storm whistle went off, and then banshee winds roared out of the west and at the North Glendale Diggings, the trees were bending over almost to a horizon level and the rain poured strong enough to wipe out any vision beyond a couple of yards. Truly the old saying come alive very strongly, and if anyone was out, the warning had came alive. However before 8 a.m., the storm had ended and the morning was off and running, although scattered storms were still in the forecast.
Meanwhile, in the wild country, the birds in flight had to go with the brief wind, and as I looked out the kitchen window, a crow flew by going backward and heading toward the eastern horizon. No matter what, it has been an exciting start to a new week and, in the final analysis, we needed whatever rain we could get and still in order for the corn crop to be good.
Biscuit's dream come true
On Friday night, Aug. 8, the neighborhood wandering black cat again turned up on our patio deck after dark, and when Biscuit saw that, she went ballistic and into an attack mode, batting at the glass door in hopes of nailing the black cat and sending it back to where it came from. Since then, she has spent a good deal of her time at the window, especially after dark.
However, her other dream has come true again as on Sunday night, around eight o'clock, her friend, Buddy, a tree frog which showed up three years ago, appeared on the picture window in the living room. That night, she was able to get a claw through the window screen, and while it didn't do any serious damage to the frog, it did leave a small scar which helped us to identify it when it returned last year and again once earlier this summer. Since then, it hasn’t been back until Sunday night, while she was laying on the window seal watching late birds out on the lawn as darkness crept in. Suddenly, she went into a pounce position and started to paw at Buddy as it moved around on the outside side of the window. Subsequently, she spent better than an hour watching Buddy move around the window.
Overall, a great wild country weekend for Biscuit as she could think back to when she was out on Hwy. E for six or seven days when only about six weeks old but survived when her wild cat genetics kicked in and then had the good fortune to have one of our granddaughters to find her and bring her to the North Glendale Diggings, where she lives in luxury with two step-sisters. At any rate, a true “miracle” cat and a treasure to have her and the sisters as members of the family.
Not much to report on fishing action although the perch are still active over on the Mississippi River, and if you have the patience to stick it out on the slow days, you will be able to catch enough for a good fish fry of yellow perch fillets. The same is true over on the Petenwell and Castle Rock flowages on the Wisconsin River, with walleyes the main fare, both are smorgasbord bodies of water when it comes to the different species you can catch on any given trip to either one as they are the second and fourth largest bodies of water in Wisconsin. And as always, any day you can get away and fish, whether it be on Lake Tomah or Perch Lake or cranberry flowages or on the big rivers, it is better than being a couch potato watching television as all you will catch there is a sore backside.
Last, but not least, for all bear hunters, whether a hound, bait or stalker the type of hunter you are, there will mostly likely a question on the spring Department of Natural Resources/Conservation Congress hearings to have a limited spring bear season in specific hunting zones. The important thing for bear hunters to remember that we all hold the same burning fire to hunt bears and have to stay united no matter what way we hunt, for we are a target for the anti-hunters and gun control population.
Now, as you go afield to enjoy these fading days of summer, strive always to leave things better than you found them and the wild country will be better for your having passed through.
