RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Not much to report on fishing action although the perch are still active over on the Mississippi River, and if you have the patience to stick it out on the slow days, you will be able to catch enough for a good fish fry of yellow perch fillets. The same is true over on the Petenwell and Castle Rock flowages on the Wisconsin River, with walleyes the main fare, both are smorgasbord bodies of water when it comes to the different species you can catch on any given trip to either one as they are the second and fourth largest bodies of water in Wisconsin. And as always, any day you can get away and fish, whether it be on Lake Tomah or Perch Lake or cranberry flowages or on the big rivers, it is better than being a couch potato watching television as all you will catch there is a sore backside.