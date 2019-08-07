August explosion
As these words take life on Wednesday dawning on August 7, 2019, this Old Rambler’s memory rifts back to August 1970, when Ramblings Afield took life in the Tomah Journal during the August Krazy Days, thanks to the Kenny family who owned the paper back then. Now, 49 years later, the column is still taking life on a weekly basis, only in a much different world. Thus it is that today’s version is greeting blue skies and the sun just touching the eastern horizon.
As August moves through the first week there is still plenty of high temperatures and lots of humidity and some rain, although here in our part of western Wisconsin, over past several weeks, we have missed the worst storms and our early days of August have been pretty much routine, something we can be thankful for. Now ahead of us are lots of the first promises of autumn.
Now it is time to start getting ready for the fall hunting seasons and meeting deadlines for putting in for special permits and the like. And while September is still three weeks away, for the hunter, those days will fly quickly.
First off is the early teal season, the early goose season and the mourning dove season, all of which open on Sept. 1. Shortly thereafter, on Sept. 4 , the bear season opens for the those who hunt with dogs in zones A, B and D and also in Zone C, where hunting with dogs is not allowed.
Then on Sept. 11, the bear season opens for bait sitters in all four zones, A, B, D and C. Next comes the deer archery and crossbow seasons, which open on Sept. 14. Also opening that same day is the statewide fall wild turkey season and the ruffed grouse season, Zone A, along with the squirrel season for fox and gray squirrels, and up north the cottontail rabbit season opens and the crow season opens statewide. It should also be noted that the early goose season closes on Sept. 15 and then comes the statewide general goose season.
Meanwhile, summer fishing continues to be an up-and-down affair with weather continuing to be a major factor. At best, it is wise to go when you have the opportunity, and if you hit it right, the fish will be hitting, and if not, it is still better than the couch or easy chair, for you know they aren’t hitting there.
Ramblings briefly
With lots of studies going on with our deer season, it is best to contact the Department of Natural Resources customer service and ask about the various tags which might be available for the zones you hunt in. With all of the different unit designations, it is best to have it down pat as to whether you are in an agricultural zone or a forest zone. Better to be safe than sorry. In addition, the CWD areas also keep changing and, again, contact a area DNR office or call the customer service office in Madison, since many of these changes come at the last minute.
Three Mouseketeers update
The three have been doing lots of roaming around in the Diggings looking for comfortable sleeping spots. In addition, Biscuit has learned how to use the touch lamp, both on and off, and has added that process to bugging B.J. At any rate, there's never a dull moment with the Mouseketeers.
Now, as you get out and enjoy the fading days of summer, strive always to leave things better than you found them and the wild country will be better for your having passed through.
