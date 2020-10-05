RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Bear update
With only one week left of the 2020 fall bear season, with the season ending on Oct. 13 for bait sitters, those hunting with dogs and those hunting any other legal way, not much news about how the hunters are doing in terms of harvesting bears. However, here in Monroe County and in the Tomah-Sparta area, a good number of bears have been seen roaming in the wild country, including some right near city limits.
Less than a mile north of Tomah’s north limits above Hwy. 21, several have been caught on the cameras, just north of one of the Rezin cranberry marshes and over toward Sparta and in and around Fort McCoy, which also has a good number of bears roaming in both north and south portions of the Fort.
Up on the land where our 80 acres are surrounded by posted land, there are very few trespassers and as a result, and wildlife has been hanging out here more, including being captured on the trail cameras. As a result, we have a first-time hunter who drew a tag for Zone C, baiting and hunting for a bear .Unfortunately, he hasn’t been there when the bear were there and thus they have enjoyed the goodies and ended up on the cameras but not in the freezer and oven. There is one which looks to be over 300 pounds and also a smaller one in the 200- to 250-pound range. In fact he is caught on the camera himself about 12 hours before the big bear showed up on film.
Overall, it was a good learning experience for him and if he sticks with it, he could draw another Zone C tag. As dog hunting at this time isn’t allowed south of Hwy. 64 and thus tags are gotten much quicker, and in 2021, Zone C will be divided into three zones and even easier to get.
Up on the land, the trail cameras have picked up much more in the way of different species of wildlife. The latest films have a bobcat, a three-legged coyote along with many other coyotes but no wolves, lots of raccoons, one hawk which seems to like the area, at least eight different bucks, along does and fawns, a fisher, elks, including one with tag 004, which has been coming for several years and is now on the film with a seven-by-seven rack, which hopefullyw e might find as a shed as he has been on film way back to 2016. In addition, the wild turkeys are making the area part of their feeding range as are the crows and grouse. The cameras are awesome, and the videos they make are pure treasures.
Three Mouseketeers update
All three in rare form in between their naps and have gotten their recreational areas doled out and shared, and with them at the North Glendale Diggings, life is special with them living here.
More next week and hopefully some fishing updates as well as some wild turkeys and possibly even a bear.
