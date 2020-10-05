RAMBLINGS AFIELD

With only one week left of the 2020 fall bear season, with the season ending on Oct. 13 for bait sitters, those hunting with dogs and those hunting any other legal way, not much news about how the hunters are doing in terms of harvesting bears. However, here in Monroe County and in the Tomah-Sparta area, a good number of bears have been seen roaming in the wild country, including some right near city limits.

Less than a mile north of Tomah’s north limits above Hwy. 21, several have been caught on the cameras, just north of one of the Rezin cranberry marshes and over toward Sparta and in and around Fort McCoy, which also has a good number of bears roaming in both north and south portions of the Fort.

Up on the land where our 80 acres are surrounded by posted land, there are very few trespassers and as a result, and wildlife has been hanging out here more, including being captured on the trail cameras. As a result, we have a first-time hunter who drew a tag for Zone C, baiting and hunting for a bear .Unfortunately, he hasn’t been there when the bear were there and thus they have enjoyed the goodies and ended up on the cameras but not in the freezer and oven. There is one which looks to be over 300 pounds and also a smaller one in the 200- to 250-pound range. In fact he is caught on the camera himself about 12 hours before the big bear showed up on film.