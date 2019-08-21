Wild country treasures
A midst the “dog days of summer," a wild country wandering this past Saturday presented a wake-up call to just treasures we have here in western Wisconsin, all of which are there for the viewing at no cost. This wake-up wandering took place in the area around Tomah and realizing just how much cranberry operation add to the beauty of the wild country. Thus it was that Roger and I took a wild country tour and at day'send , this Old Rambler was re-invigorated to being afield and savoring some of the treasures which abound here in western Wisconsin.
Wiith no specific location, we wandered up into cranberry country along back roads and, as a result, observed things that one might not see along a busy main highway. At one spot, we observed a pair of trumpeter swans along a fair-sized pond with five young swans snuggled around the parents. The adults were a stately white, while the young of the year were partially light gray with some patches of white. I was able to get some good pictures of this swan family. Later in the morning, we spotted another pair of swans, this time with four half-grown young ones nestled along the edge of a pond and with a mature bald eagle sitting in a tree above them, possibly dreaming about a swan lunch but didn’t make any moves while we were watching these wild country jewels.
With those two sightings, we already had treasures that few get to see. Then we drove by a stretch of water just as a flock of about 50 geese came dropping in, and not too far away, another eagle, and this time we got to see it make a dive and come up with a fish in its talons. The fish dangling as the eagle headed to a tree to enjoy his dinner.
All in all, a very special morning afield, especially after having been holed up a good portion of the summer due to hot weather and humidity. After cruising about the area, it struck me on just how much good wildlife habitat and timber make up cranberry country and what good these operations are in terms of enhancing our wild country here in western Wisconsin
Ramblings briefly
Tags for the fall wild turkey season are now on sale at license outlets. There isn’t a drawing system anymore for the fall turkey season and the permits are sold over the counter, one per day. A fall license is needed, along with a turkey stamp.
Fishing on Lake Tomah has been getting better and better, especially for crappies, bluegills and perch. Both shore anglers and boat people have been doing well.
Application letters for the Meadow Valley Wheelin’ Sportsmen bnquet are out in the mail. The event is being held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Lions Building in Warrens. For more information, you can contact Sue Murphy at 608-372-3890. This event raises funds to provide handicapped individual opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities. There is no better way to promote outdoor activity than to support this event.
Belated condolences to the family of Ralph Parkinson, a dedicated Tomah Lions, a military veteran and a kindred spirit of the wild country. Ralph was a one of a kind and a super patriot and will be missed by all who knew him and loved and respected him..
Three Mouseketeers update
Biscuit continues to monitor the bay widow in the living room at the North Glendale Diggings at twilight, when she waits for the little tree frog to show up on the window. Meanwhile Buttons and Skittles continue to search for comfortable cool spots to nestle in and stay comfortable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.