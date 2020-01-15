RAMBLINGS AFIELD

I was fortunate to have him for my first and only bear hunt in Zone C, about eight years ago. Vern Nauman was hunting with me, there to video the hunt. I had filmed the two bears Vern had taken up north in years past, and he was filming for me in Zone C. We were set up down off the south side of Hwy. 54 and north of the Potter cranberry marsh in Jackson County. Tom had a bait stump rigged up in a narrow open logging road between the marsh area and a large stand of hardwood, mainly oak. The hunt was taking place on a Sunday afternoon, and I was in a stand looking straight down to the stump, and Vern wads about 10 yards over in another stand with the camera and a clear visual lane down toward the stump. Later, we saw two bear cubs come meandering down the open area and watched them stop by the stump and then move on by. Suddenly, there was a crashing sound, and the mother bear came tumbling out of the brush and growled some grunting noises, and the cubs came and joined her by the stump as she stretched up and took her paw and swatted to lid on the top of the stump and sent it flying and then grunted, and the two cubs stood up by the stump and reached down to get at the goodies stashed down in the stump by Tom. The cubs then ate for a while as mother sat and watched them, and then she made another grunt and the cubs left the stump and followed her down the logging road to the west. Later, when Tom showed up, we told him what had gone on, and he felt bad that we hadn’t had a bear come in that I could have shot and we told that we both have had bears in the past but never had seen a show like we had and to have it on film was better than having shot a bear.