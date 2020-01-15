RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Middling days of January
As these words take life, we at the midpoint of January and heading into the second half of the first month of 2020 and the heart of what has been a fairly gentle month, at least in comparison to what has been going on in the rest of the country. With a forecast for snow toward the end of this week, perhaps snowmobilers and snowshoe advocates will get some outdoor activity time, and those who will be out in the field to end the hunting seasons will enjoy that last hurrah, and then will come leap year February.
Meanwhile, here in western Wisconsin, ice fishing is picking up and anglers are having some good action catching bluegills and crappies and over on the Mississippi River backwaters, some dandy perch, with the good spots well-kept secrets. Here in Tomah, Lake Tomah has been providing some good action for good sized bluegills in the 8-10 inch range, along with crappies and, occasionally, some dandy perch. The good thing about Lake Tomah is that you can walk to just about any part of the lake, carrying your equipment in a sled and not have to drive your vehicle out on the lake.
For up-to-date information on where on the lake the action is, check with the staff at Rosco’s Live Bait and Sport shop. Also be sure to take a tip-up along with some good-sized minnows, for you can jig for the panfish and have a tip-up out to try and nail one of the lunker northern pike the lake is getting known for.
Ramblings briefly
First off, an update on one of the special wild country kindred spirits, Steve Bissen, a top-notch Tomah Lion, businessman and a super outdoorsman and turkey hunter. Steve has had a heart transplant and is still recuperating in Madison and, as always, should be kept in your prayers and hope that he is back soon. Also the Meadow Valley chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federatoion is in need of some new committee members as some of the veterans are battling medical issues and also need to be in your prayers and “get well” wishes. Those on the list are Wellie Carter, Rat Reidy and Tim Wolter. The chapter will be sending out letters for the Meadow Valley 35th Annual NWTF banquet which will be held on Saturday night, March 28, at the Tomah Recreation Park banquet building. The chapter is the third oldest in Wisconsin and has been a strong force in raising dollars for the turkey resources not only here in Meadow Valley country but also state and national turkey lands.
The wild country as also lost a special kindred spirit with the recent passing of Tom Folz of the Marshfield area. Tom was an experienced bear hunter and guide. His main territory was Zone C, and the City Point area was his hot spot, along with the Clark County and Black River County and state forests. He had been active for over 30 years and was as good as they come when it came to understanding how black bears operate. Unfortunately, he passed away several weeks ago, but on the plus side of things, he was ice fishing and was found lying on the ice, and his last days were in the wild country doing what he enjoyed, instead of being in a hospital or nursing home.
I was fortunate to have him for my first and only bear hunt in Zone C, about eight years ago. Vern Nauman was hunting with me, there to video the hunt. I had filmed the two bears Vern had taken up north in years past, and he was filming for me in Zone C. We were set up down off the south side of Hwy. 54 and north of the Potter cranberry marsh in Jackson County. Tom had a bait stump rigged up in a narrow open logging road between the marsh area and a large stand of hardwood, mainly oak. The hunt was taking place on a Sunday afternoon, and I was in a stand looking straight down to the stump, and Vern wads about 10 yards over in another stand with the camera and a clear visual lane down toward the stump. Later, we saw two bear cubs come meandering down the open area and watched them stop by the stump and then move on by. Suddenly, there was a crashing sound, and the mother bear came tumbling out of the brush and growled some grunting noises, and the cubs came and joined her by the stump as she stretched up and took her paw and swatted to lid on the top of the stump and sent it flying and then grunted, and the two cubs stood up by the stump and reached down to get at the goodies stashed down in the stump by Tom. The cubs then ate for a while as mother sat and watched them, and then she made another grunt and the cubs left the stump and followed her down the logging road to the west. Later, when Tom showed up, we told him what had gone on, and he felt bad that we hadn’t had a bear come in that I could have shot and we told that we both have had bears in the past but never had seen a show like we had and to have it on film was better than having shot a bear.
Now there are our fond memories and our video and a bear hunt that we will never forget. And he and his bear hunting skills will always be in our memory vault.
Three Mouseketeers update
All is well with the three, and Biscuit is still the leader and has the most hiding places, and they remain a special part of the North Glendale Diggins.