As these words take life, it is Wednesday morning, and the weather is at the tai lend of the “blue norther,” which has been whistling across western Wisconsin since the past weekend with temperatures dropping to the freezing mark, including Saturday, when we had spells of wet snow instead of rain. Since then, the winds have roared off the heart of Canada. Now we are due for a heat wave with 40-degree days and then maybe up to the 50s and possibly 60 by week's end.
Thus it is that this old Rambler has forsaken the wild country and holed up at the North Glendale Diggings and has watched football games in between working on making turkey wing bone calls, created from turkey wings that successful hunters have dropped off. From these wings, one call is made for the hunter and the other one is donated to a conservation fund-raising banquet for a raffle or auction item. Since I first made my first call back in 1986, I have turned out over 2,000 calls for hunters and collectors and organizations with not one solitary one being sold by me, and over those years since 1986, the calls have raised over $20,000 for conservation organizations, mainly the National Wild Turkey Federation, the latter of which has made me a Diamond Life sponsor based on the funds raised at the banquets. In addition, I have also made calls for first time-turkey hunters from the wings of their turkeys.
As a result, the weather, which now keeps me indoors more than it did in my younger days, isn’t a big problem as I enjoy the creation of these calls as much as hunters, including myself, get from bagging a wild turkey. For my hunts these days, I find spots where I don’t have far to walk and still have turkeys and deer come within range. As for duck and goose hunting, that is pretty much a thing of the past as laying out in corn stubble or holing up in cattails is not a healthy thing for a geezer, and the thrill of those hunts now come from thinking back to the good old days and in fond memories.
And as we go through the middle of October, there are still seasons open. And as time passes, there will be a few more hunts in this old body with the fall turkey season open in our zone until the end of the year, and when deer season opens in November, I will be up on the land and hoping for one more deer on the hanging pole.
Ramblings hither and yon
Next to come for the hunters is the opening of the 2019 pheasant season. The season opens statewide on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m. and runs through Jan. 5, 2020. Also opening on Saturday, Oct. 19 is the Hungarian partridge, bobwhite quail and ruffed grouse seasons, all in Zone B. While the quail and Hungarian partridge season open at 9 a.m., the ruffed grouse season opens at the start of the legal daily opening time. It should be noted that the daily bag limit for pheasants is one per day for Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 and then two per day for the remainder of the season.
There are also a number of other seasons ahead, along with some closings. On Oct. 26, the mink and muskrat seasons open statewide, except in the Mississippi River zone, and on Nov. 2, trapping for beaver opens in zones A, B, and C, and for otter, trapping only in North and South zones. Closings include the lake trout season on Oct. 31 on Green Bay and Lake Michigan, and on Nov. 4, the woodcock season closes. There will also be more openings and closings in November to be listed in future columns.
There is still lots of hunting action in western Wisconsin, with archers getting fired up for the upcoming deer mating season (the rut), when archers will be after their big bucks.
Three Mouseketeers update
Biscuit continues to lead the three and is added checking everything that comes through the kitchen door or anything moved around in any of the rooms in the house. In addition, Skittles has added another chair to her domain, and Buttons remains the most calm of the three. However, they are all an important part of the family at the North Glendale Diggins and are a treasure.
