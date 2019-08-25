One of the nice things about being partially retired is having a chance to listen to podcasts.
While I was driving Monday morning, I picked up on a show on anti-racism on 1A from National Public Radio.
I was particularly interested as I had earlier read accounts that morning in The New York Times of the averted clashes between white supremacists and the anti-fascists in Portland, Oregon. It is so hard for me to believe hate groups are growing and so seemingly sanctioned from the White House bully pulpit. It portends a troubled way that I find very frightening and that I never imagined almost 60 years ago, learning about the strength of our democracy in high school civics.
What surprised me about this deeply thoughtful program is that we’re all racists to some extent.
It seems there is a need for us as humans to “other” others.
We are apt to compare, and we have a strong tendency to think we are better.
You can call it human nature; I’d call it a failure of a deeper level of education that we did not receive.
The 1A guest, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, says you can’t claim to not have a racist bone. You are either a racist or an anti-racist. The difference: “one either endorses the idea of a racial hierarchy as a racist or racial equality as an anti-racist,” according to Kendi. In humility, we have to see our comparative, judgmental ways often reveal us as racists.
I guess another advantage of retirement is reflecting on your work life. I know I was trying to raise red flags about education back in the 1980s — not only K-12 but also how we learned as adults in college. Arnold Arons, who researched the challenge of teaching at higher conceptual levels, explains this shallow learning well:
He essentially said across all college subject areas this is “a pace that precludes effective learning for understanding. . . . Under such pressure, students acquire no experience of what understanding really entails. They cannot test their ‘knowledge’ for plausible consequences or for internal consistency; they have no sense of where accepted ideas or results come from, how they are validated, or why they are to be accepted or believed.”
If Arons claim was true 35 years ago, I’d say in our dumbed-down, post-truth culture today.
I want to contrast that shallow learning with a vision for higher possibilities. I respected the work of Jack Mezirow, who was a thought leader in Adult Education, and he held a clear view of how we could be educated: “It involves an enhanced level of awareness of the context of one’s beliefs and feelings, a critique of their assumptions and particularly premises, an assessment of alternative perspectives, a decision to negate an old perspective, and a desire to fit the new perspective into the broader context of one’s life.”
In other words, an openness to learning and life.
What are the fears that are held that are driving this mostly black/brown racism today?
It seems there is so much unconscious bias that has resulted from how culture has shaped our beliefs and feelings and so little understanding of the deeper systemic forces that limit black and brown individuals — things both Arons and Mezirow wanted us to learn.
As I listened further to 1A, in how we overcome this growing racist trend, I realized we’re not having the luxury of going back to have refined college educations. However, a connection I did make was to the work being done in Winona around compassion and mindfulness.
I remember my friend and mentor, Dan Rukavina, stressing in our conversations 25 years ago that we are all created in the image and likeness of God. Whatever our sense of this God, this is saying we are basically all good — we don’t judge and compare.
I think in the last decade through a series of personal experiences, I have begun to feel and trust this more and more. It is only out of that posture toward ourselves and others that we can stop this othering that is so rampant today leading to white supremacists movements.
It can only have a terrible end. Othering is hate; embracing and accepting is love. We have that choice if we can come to feel that love within ourselves. If I could wave a wand, I think we seriously need to think of how we develop experiences to learn and support each other in reclaiming self love as the first step in stopping this hateful scourge sweeping our country.
From self love, perhaps we begin to humbly look at all the factors we’ve kept blind eyes to in seeing the societal forces so limiting in our unexamined racist ways.
