It’s safe to say no one knew exactly what the Milwaukee Brewers were getting when they acquired outfielder Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins 18 months ago.
About all anyone knew was that Yelich, though only 25, already had five years of major-league experience and had hit .297 with 95 home runs. Still, few suspected that he and the Brewers would be a match made in baseball heaven.
In just a season and a half in Milwaukee, Yelich has hit .329 with 65 home runs. He was the National League MVP last season and, since the 2018 All-Star break, has been the best player in the game. Thursday, he was the leading vote-getter for the 2019 NL All-Star team.
The Yelich deal already ranks as one of the best trades in Wisconsin sports history. With that in mind, here are the 10 best trades made by the state’s professional teams over the years. The list is weighted heavily toward trades that altered the trajectory of the franchise and/or brought in a transcendent player for relatively little in return.
No. 1: Packers acquire quarterback Brett Favre from the Atlanta Falcons for a first-round draft pick (No. 19 overall) on Feb. 11, 1992.
After hiring coach Mike Holmgren, first-year general manager Ron Wolf went looking for a quarterback. He found one in Atlanta, where Favre had spent his rookie year buried on the Falcons depth chart and enjoying the Atlanta nightlife after being selected in the second round (No. 33 overall) of the 1991 draft.
Wolf was criticized for giving up a No. 1 draft pick for Favre, but he had another No. 1 pick (No. 5, Terrell Buckley) in the 1992 draft and a long-held conviction that Favre was the best player in the 1991 draft. Wolf’s belief was warranted as Favre and third-round cornerback Aeneas Williams are the only Hall of Famers from the 1991 draft class.
Favre started every game in Green Bay for 16 seasons, winning three straight MVP awards, leading the Packers to two Super Bowls — winning one — and breaking almost every NFL career passing record in his 20 seasons in the league. More important, he was the player most responsible for leading the Packers franchise back to its former glory. Atlanta used the first-round pick on running back Tony Smith, Favre’s former teammate at Southern Mississippi, but Smith was a bust, rushing for 329 yards and catching two passes in three NFL seasons.
No. 2: Brewers acquire relief pitcher Rollie Fingers, starter Pete Vuckovich and catcher Ted Simmons from the St. Louis Cardinals for outfielders Sixto Lezcano and David Green and starters Dave LaPoint and Lary Sorensen on Dec. 12, 1980.
The expansion Brewers finally became competitive in 1978, but they needed one final infusion of talent to vie for a playoff berth in the American League. They got it by adding a Hall of Famer (Fingers), a should-be Hall of Famer (Simmons) and an ace (Vuckovich) at the cost of two back-of-the-rotation starters (Sorensen and LaPoint), a solid hitter on the back side of his career (Lezcano) and a touted prospect who never lived up to the hype (Green).
The deal paved the way for back-to-back playoff berths for the Brewers, who had never before tasted the postseason. Fingers was the AL MVP and Cy Young winner in 1981, Vuckovich won the Cy Young in 1982 and Simmons twice made the All-Star Game.
Sorenson and LaPoint finished with sub-.500 records and 4.00-plus ERAs in lengthy careers. Lezcano hit .275 with 102 homers in seven years with the Brewers, .264 with 46 homers in his final five seasons. Green hit only 31 homers in his six major-league seasons.
No. 3: Bucks acquire guard Oscar Robertson from the Cincinnati Royals for guard Flynn Robinson and forward Charlie Paulk on April 21, 1970.
Rookie Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took the expansion Bucks from 27 to 56 wins in their second season, but one more piece was needed and it arrived when the Bucks landed Robertson, who was 31 and just hitting the back side of a Hall of Fame career. With Robertson at the point and Abdul-Jabbar in the middle, the Bucks won 66 games and their only NBA title in 1970-71.
In Robertson’s four seasons, the Bucks averaged 62 wins a year and also reached the NBA Finals in 1973-74. A 12-time All-Star, including his first two seasons with the Bucks, Robertson was the NBA’s MVP in 1963-64. After averaging 29.3 points, 10.3 assists and 8.5 rebounds in 10 seasons with the Royals, Robertson willingly took a back seat to Abdul-Jabbar, averaging 16.3 points, 7.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game in Milwaukee. Make no mistake, though, it was Robertson who drove the Bucks’ car.
The sharp-shooting Robinson had averaged 21.8 points per game in 1969-70, but he wasn’t the point guard the Bucks needed. He averaged 14.5 points per game in seven NBA seasons. Paulk, the initial first-round draft pick in Bucks history, averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in three NBA seasons.
No. 4: Brewers acquire outfielder Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins for outfielders Lewis Brinson and Monte Harrison, infielder Isan Diaz and starter Jordan Yamamoto on Jan. 25, 2018.
The rebuilding Marlins were conducting a fire sale when Brewers general manager David Stearns saw an opening and sent four top prospects to Miami for Yelich, an ascending player who had five years of team control on his contract. Yelich proved to be a steal at any price, winning the NL MVP and leading the Brewers to the NL Central Division title and within one game of the World Series in 2018 and coming back with an even better performance through the first half of this season.
Yelich did come at a cost, however, as all four players have done well at Class AAA this season and remain top prospects. Brinson, the key to the deal, has hit only .190 in parts of three major-league seasons and may be a classic AAA all-star. Recently promoted to the Marlins, Yamamoto is 3-0 with an 0.95 ERA in three starts.
We’ll have to wait until the careers of Yelich and the four prospects play out to see just how great this deal was. It’s already on the list, though it could move up or down in the future.
No. 5: Brewers acquire first baseman Cecil Cooper from the Boston Red Sox for first baseman George Scott and outfielder Bernie Carbo on Dec. 6, 1976.
Scott was one of the Brewers’ most popular and productive players in their early years but was nearing the end when the Brewers sent him back to Boston for Cooper, who hadn’t taken off during his six seasons as Scott’s replacement in Beantown. Though Scott had one more big year in Boston, hitting 33 home runs in 1977, Cooper was the centerpiece of the potent Brewers batting order for the next decade, leading the Brewers to the playoffs in 1981 and their only World Series in 1982.
In 11 seasons with the Brewers, Cooper made five All-Star appearances while batting .302 with 201 home runs and 994 RBIs. He will always be remembered for delivering the game-winning single in Game 5 of the 1982 ALCS against the California Angels. Scott had won five Gold Gloves in his five seasons in Milwaukee, but Cooper was almost as good at first, winning two gold gloves. Scott was 33 at the time of the deal and Carbo, a one-time World Series hero for the Red Sox, did little in his second stint in Boston. Both were out of baseball by 1980.
