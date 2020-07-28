Reusse: Minnesota Twins' search for young genius appears to have scored with Falvey

MacPhail and his brain trust took over in November 1986 and provided World Series championships in 1987 and 1991. The Twins hit the skids from 1993 through 2000, then experienced an outstanding decade (2001-10) with Terry Ryan and Bill Smith as GMs, and Ron Gardenhire as manager.

The skids returned in overwhelming fashion in 2011. Smith was fired, Ryan returned, new manager Paul Molitor had a plus-.500 team in 2015, and then came 59-103 in 2016. All-time worst in Twins history.

“That season was a disaster from the start,” St. Peter said. “Jim Pohlad, and really his family, decided that we had to pivot. We had to evolve, to become more progressive.”

The first task was to go to Ryan, greatly admired by the Pohlads, in June and tell him there was going to be a change. The announcement of Ryan’s departure came on July 18, 2016.

MacPhail had been named as the executive in charge of baseball on Nov. 24, 1986, the same day “interim” was removed from Tom Kelly’s managerial title.

So, it was four months shy of 30 years that the trimming of Andy’s tree was embarked upon, and the 1-A decision was the next boss of baseball.