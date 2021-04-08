River Valley Burgers among tenants at Food Enterprise Center

Walnut Burgers, considered “a gem of a burger” by its makers, are one of the tasty products made at the Food Enterprise Center in Viroqua. Producer River Valley Burgers is one of 26 entrepreneurial businesses operating out of the former manufacturing plant at 1201 N. Main St. in the Vernon County seat.
The Walnut Burger is “one of the best non-meat burgers in the industry,” say James and Linda Jenkins, who grew up in La Crosse and are half of the family owning and operating the local business. “It is made with quality, real food ingredients and is known to be one of the tastiest vegetarian burgers in the market. It is also a very versatile product that can be used in countless creative recipes.”
James had been working in wildlife management and Linda in elementary education, while also preserving hand-hewn log cabins and doing historic restoration work. The latter activity led them to the historic Trempealeau Hotel, which they purchased in 1986. Soon after, the Walnut Burger was created.
As the story goes, in their hotel/kitchen, “Mama and Papa Jenkins cooked up a super tasty vegetarian burger that caught the attention of both vegetarians and meat eaters. Kid siblings Forest and Kestrel (now the other family business owners) clearly remember the good ‘ole days, pushing out burgers with the antique wooden patty press, the infectious aroma of the burgers frying on the grill or the Walnut Balls baking in the oven.”
The success story continues. According to the elder Jenkins, “River Valley Burgers started in 2004 when the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse requested the Walnut Burger. They were unable to purchase direct from the Hotel, so a local distributor, Reinhart Foodservice (RFS), stepped up to do R&D for production and handle the Walnut Burger. This was the beginning of a 14-year relationship.”
The business name River Valley Burgers came from the Jenkins family growing up in La Crosse and living in Trempealeau, both river cities. They feel “The Mississippi River valley is one of the most beautiful places in the U.S. and a place we love.”
The Jenkins’ business eventually became more local. “In late 2018, RFS decided to discontinue co-packing. River Valley Burgers was looking at options for production space and decided to make the move to the Food Enterprise Center after numerous discussions and consultation with Executive Director Susan Noble. The successful tenant businesses, vibrant community atmosphere and existing infrastructure at VEDA were appealing to us,” said James.
Walnut Burger products are packaged in three ways, supplying both the retail and food service markets. The seasoned walnut and cheese patties are available in 4-packs for the retail market and in bulk and bulk patties for the food service market. You can read about the family story and find a variety of recipes for the popular burgers on gonuts@walnutburger.com or on www.walnutburger.com. Look for the patties in the frozen section of your local coop or grocer.
If you have business needs or want information on possible office, production or storage space at the Food Enterprise Center, contact Sue at 608-638-8332 or at snoble@veda-wi.org.
Kathy Neidert is a member of the Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) Board of Directors.