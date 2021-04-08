River Valley Burgers among tenants at Food Enterprise Center

Walnut Burgers, considered “a gem of a burger” by its makers, are one of the tasty products made at the Food Enterprise Center in Viroqua. Producer River Valley Burgers is one of 26 entrepreneurial businesses operating out of the former manufacturing plant at 1201 N. Main St. in the Vernon County seat.

The Walnut Burger is “one of the best non-meat burgers in the industry,” say James and Linda Jenkins, who grew up in La Crosse and are half of the family owning and operating the local business. “It is made with quality, real food ingredients and is known to be one of the tastiest vegetarian burgers in the market. It is also a very versatile product that can be used in countless creative recipes.”

James had been working in wildlife management and Linda in elementary education, while also preserving hand-hewn log cabins and doing historic restoration work. The latter activity led them to the historic Trempealeau Hotel, which they purchased in 1986. Soon after, the Walnut Burger was created.