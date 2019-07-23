MINNEAPOLIS — Jake Odorizzi noticed extra TV trucks in the parking lot on his way into work Monday afternoon. The media contingent inside the home clubhouse at Target Field, he estimated, was the largest in his two seasons with the Twins.
Not that he really needed a reminder of the opponent, or the importance of a three-game series against the big, bad wolf.
“Obviously, there’s a big spotlight on this series,” Odorizzi said. “For good reason.”
Every visit by the New York Yankees brings buzz. This one carries buzz and significance.
The Yankees own the best record in the American League. The Twins are third in the AL standings. The show matched the hype.
Paying customers and those who watched on television were treated to a shootout that included a triple play, a catcher’s interference RBI with bases loaded, eight combined home runs and a sweaty-palm ninth inning that ended on a comebacker to Taylor Rogers to preserve an 8-6 victory by the Twins.
What a way to spend a summer evening.
Big crowd, postcard weather, wacky plays and a home run derby between two of the best teams in baseball. It was meaningful late July baseball, and the Twins rose to the moment with a mature performance that looked a lot like their early-season outings.
One series isn’t defining and there’s danger in overselling one game, but one game can be revealing. The Twins showed some moxie on the heels of a hard-fought series against the Oakland A’s.
They bashed home runs, snuffed out rallies with defense and the bullpen, well, for one day the bullpen earned praise instead of scorn.
“This could be a depiction of what’s going to be going on later in the year,” Odorizzi said before the game.
He was alluding to the playoffs. The past week has felt like a sneak peek with seesaw games and tense finishes. First the A’s, now the Yankees.
The Twins traded haymakers with the A’s until exhaustion that ended in a 2-2 series split.
“Definitely that series you enjoy, it’s fun, you want the challenge,” designated hitter Nelson Cruz said. “You want to be pushed and see what the guys can do in a tough situation.”
His teammates brought that same fight to the series opener against baseball’s ultimate litmus test. The current Twins don’t care about — heck, some of them probably don’t even know about — the team’s tortured playoff history against the Yankees. But this is their chance to see how they measure up.
“This is the type of environment you want to pitch in,” said Odorizzi, scheduled to start Wednesday’s series finale.
A stretch of uneven play allowed Cleveland to slice their division lead to three games. Fans are restless, understandably.
“It’s a little too early to start standings watching,” Odorizzi said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.