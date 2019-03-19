“Feel the Bern!” became a catchphrase in the 2016 election cycle as America met Sen. Bernie Sanders, who challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination.
He rocked the boat and scared the establishment. It was no surprise when Sanders announced Feb. 20 that he again was running for president.
The Vermont independent, with his mantra of massive government intervention, control and taxation, considers himself a democratic socialist. As in 2016, among Sanders’ widely reported platforms are Medicare For All, nationwide $15 per hour minimum wage, and free public college tuition.
His candidacy invokes class warfare debate, seeking to vilify the rich and corporations, without understanding the beauty of the American free-market system that brought wealth to Sanders and his brethren they now desire to dismantle.
Noteworthy is Sanders’ popularity among millennials. A Nov. 4, 2017, Washington Times story cited a poll from the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation’s “Annual Report of U.S. Attitudes Toward Socialism” in which 44 percent supported socialism, and only 42 percent favored capitalism. Marion Smith, executive director of the foundation, said the report shows millennials are “increasingly turning away from capitalism and toward socialism and even communism as a viable alternative. This troubling turn highlights widespread historical illiteracy in American society regarding socialism and the systemic failure of our education system to teach students about the genocide, destruction, and misery caused by communism since the Bolshevik Revolution one hundred years ago.”
It is an indictment of our educational system that students enter adulthood thinking socialism is a viable economic system, failing to understand the catastrophic failures it always brings. Today’s students are fed a steady diet of “social justice” ideologies, intended for kids to learn their victimhood status in our system requiring work and initiative to succeed.
Sanders fails to answer questions on how these lofty goals would be funded. A Sept. 13, 2017, Marketwatch story outlined expected sources of revenues from various tax increases, projected to raise about $15 trillion over the next 10 years — far short of the cost. Individuals still wouldn’t get free medical care, families would pay a four percent income-based “fee.” No free lunch for you, just hot air.
The 2018 Mercatus Center study of Sanders’ plan conservatively estimated the cost to be at least $32 trillion over 10 years, nearly the size of the annual federal budget. In an Aug. 10, factcheck.org story, the study’s author went further, stating, “It’s likely that the actual cost of (Medicare For All) would be substantially greater than these estimates, (they) assume health care providers operating under (Medicare For All) will be reimbursed at rates more than 40 percent lower than those currently paid by private health insurance.”
The study also stated 80 percent of hospitals would lose money on Medicaid patients (then all patients) within the first two years. Not only would Medicare For All be prohibitively expensive, it would financially ruin our medical facilities.
Why doesn’t the mainstream media press Sanders? Medicaid For All is untenable, unworkable, infeasible and would necessitate the elimination of our current health care insurance system. All we hear is the false mantra free health care. All in the name of further government control of our day-to-day lives. Our current system needs help, but this proposal, among his others, doesn’t work.
A $15 minimum wage without appropriate skills is equally economically naive. Raising wages by statute, and not by market forces, would inherently create substantial price increases as labor costs skyrocket, negating any artificial raise. No one ever addresses what would happen to other wage earners. Does everyone get a big raise? It would hurt those it intends to help.
Free public college for all sounds wonderful in a faculty lounge, unless you’re at a small private college or university, as it would mean the end of your institution. After all, whom better to target than colleges where faith is prevalent? College is a wonderful experience for many, but many kids don’t belong there, and can find other paths to success.
The challenge we face is from those who ignore any pleas for common sense or accountability. Fellow candidate Sen. Kamala Harris said “it’s not about a cost” when pressed for details Monday in a CNN interview about the “Green New Deal” and Medicare for All.
To both senators: It is about the cost, as well as the loss of freedom, and excessive taxation. No thank you.
Visitors to the Land of Oz can’t see the “man behind the curtain.” When someone like Sanders hits the campaign trail offering free stuff, you owe it to yourself and fellow Americans to open the curtain.
Educate yourself on the true ramifications of further encroaching on a socialist state. President Donald Trump provided perspective at the State of the Union, “America will never be a socialist nation.” Words worth remembering with liberty at stake.
Scott Frostman is a resident of Baraboo.
