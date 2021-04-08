The Wild we saw crush Colorado can absolutely win in the playoffs

The trick in evaluating a one-game sample size like the Minnesota Wild offered in an 8-3 drubbing of division-leading Colorado on Wednesday is trying to distill the meaning without drawing too many conclusions.

Here’s where I settle in regards to that game: It means the Wild absolutely can win in the playoffs, though we shouldn’t expect that just because of one game.

That was a different gear than we have seen from the Wild against Colorado this season and it continued a critical power play trend that is perhaps even more important as the postseason approaches next month.

The Wild was 2-5 against Colorado heading into that final matchup of the season Wednesday. The last three of those meetings were losses by a combined 16-5 score. And with the way the playoffs are set up this season, it is a virtual certainty the Wild will have to face the Avs at some point in the first or second round (likely the second) to keep advancing.

So a lopsided win (the second for the Wild against Colorado in addition to a 6-2 victory earlier this year) should bolster Minnesota’s confidence.