Nov. 9: Final dedication of the Tomah Veterans Memorial, 10:30 a.m. Ceremony starts with short program followed by Black Hawk helicopter liftoff and fly over from National Guard armory in Tomah.
Nov. 9: Annual Craft Fest at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 1221 LaGrange Ave, Tomah, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors, white elephant, bake sale. Lunch served.
Nov. 9: Book signing for Murder in Wisconsin: The Clara Olson Case at the Papermoon book store in McGregor, Iowa, 1-3 p.m.
Nov. 11: Annual veterans dinner at Tomah American Legion hall. Registration and social hour 5 p.m., dinner and program 6 p.m. To register, call Dave Goldbeck at 608-387-9231 or Pete Peterson at 608-374-0718.
Nov. 13: World War II era veterans social, 10-11 a.m., Tomah VA Medical Center, Building 455, Room 15522. All World War II-era veterans invited to gather, share stories and enjoy refreshments. Sponsored by Disabled American Veterans.
Nov 14: Larry and Ann Scheckel will present a PowerPoint presentation followed by a discussion about their book Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers at the Beloit Public Library at 9:30 a.m., sponsored the Beloit Memory Café.
Nov. 19: Opening reception for North Pole Christmas Mountain display at History Room in Sparta, 6:30-8 p.m. Display features over 100 illuminated miniature buildings from the personal collection of Joan Cook of Sparta. Collection will be on display through Jan. 18.
Nov. 21: Area Community Theatre annual banquet, 5:30 p.m. ACT celebrates the people who make theater happen in the Tomah area with awards, entertainment and an auction. Banquet will catered by Murray’s on Main for $40 a plate. Tickets available at the ACT box office and online at tomahact.com/tickets.
Nov. 22: Tomah Area Cancer Support Inc. homemade pie sale at the CCF Bank, downtown Tomah. Sale starts at 8:30 a.m. and continues until all pies are sold. All proceeds to T.A.C.S.
Nov. 23: United Methodist Women craft sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1105 Butts Ave., Tomah. Homemade crafts, baked goods and small collectibles. Lunch availalbe with soup, bread and butter, beverage and dessert for $6. To set up a craft booth, call 608-372-5121.
Nov. 23: Tomah’s Great Holiday Shopping Hunt, sponsored by Area Community Theatre, United Methodist Church Women and Kupper Ratsch Senior Center. ACT will host more than 15 vendors in the Cabaret Room at 907 Kilbourn Ave, the United Methodist Women will feature handmade quilts from the United Piecemakers quilt group along with crafts and other gift items at 1105 Butts Ave., and Kupper Ratsch Senior Center will fill Tomah’s Recreation Building at Tomah Recreation Park with crafters and vendors. All three locations will have food available for sale, and customers who have their Shopping Hunt cards stamped at all three locations are eligible for door prizes.
Nov. 27: World War II era veterans social, 10-11 a.m., Tomah VA Medical Center, Building 455, Room 15522. All World War II-era veterans invited to gather, share stories and enjoy refreshments. Sponsored by Disabled American Veterans,.
Nov. 28: Mr. Ed’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Murray’s on Main, 810 Superior Ave., Tomah. Public invited for dinner at no charge; monetary donations accepted. Deliveries available for shut-ins or those working on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers also needed. To volunteer or request delivery, call 608-343-4956 by Nov. 25.
Nov. 29: Tomah holiday parade, 7 p.m., downtown Tomah.
Dec 5-8, 12-15: ACT presents A Good Old Fashioned, Redneck Country Christmas – the Musical. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m., Sunday matinees start at 1 p.m. The musical comedy presents a lighthearted look at the stresses of the season and a reminder of the real reason for Christmas. Tickets go on sale Nov. 25 at the Area Community Theatre box office, 907 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah, 608-374-7469 or at tickets.tomahact.com.
Dec. 7: Annual Christmas Cookie/Candy Walk, 9-11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1105 Butts Ave., Tomah. Homemade cookies, candy and stollen for sale. United Piecemakers will also have a quilt display and sale.
