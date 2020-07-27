Tim Dahlberg: Virus extends its winning streak in baseball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

For a day or two, it seemed like it might actually work. Baseball was back and, even if some of the familiar sights of summer were missing, there were actual players with bats and balls along with the cute cardboard cutouts of babies and dogs in the stands.

But there’s nothing cute about the coronavirus. And nothing good about baseball’s botched response to the first crisis of its strangest season ever.

The Marlins are done, or at least they should be. There’s no way a team ravaged by the virus can even try to carry on, even if you accept the idea that 29 other teams should continue to chase a World Series title that means less with every positive test.

Baseball should be done, too. If there’s anything the outbreak showed, it’s that MLB’s plan to play during the COVID-19 pandemic was not only seriously flawed but lacking in execution. The fact the Marlins still played in Philadelphia on Sunday with positive tests already coming back is an indictment of both the system baseball put in place and the way it has been executed.

Yes, the league was able to begin play with the pandemic raging and no bubble in place. That was probably the easy part because there was never any way it was going to finish.