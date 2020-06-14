Tom Oates: Cloud Nine in prep sports: Elite group made first-team All-State in same year in basketball, football

Bob Falk, Madison West, 1971-72:West seemed headed for a WIAA state basketball title when Falk, a 6-2 guard, seriously injured his knee in the second quarter of a state tournament semifinal game against Milwaukee Hamilton, a game West lost. Falk went to Kansas to play quarterback but transferred to UW and played three seasons of basketball. He averaged 11.9 points per game and was the team’s MVP in 1976-77.

Tim Stracka, Madison West, 1977-78:The 6-3 Stracka was a two-way all-stater at end and defensive back while leading undefeated West to the WIAA Division 1 state football title in the fall of 1977, then carried the Regents to the quarterfinals of the state basketball tournament in March. As a tight end at Wisconsin, he twice led the Badgers in receiving before playing two seasons with Cleveland of the NFL.

Donald Hayes, Madison East, 1993-94:Of the nine, the 6-4 Hayes came the closest to making this list twice. As a junior, he was first-team All-State at end and defensive back in football and second-team all-state in basketball. As a senior, he was first-team in both sports. Hayes led the Badgers in pass receptions as a wide receiver in 1996 and ‘97, then caught 144 passes in a five-year NFL career, mostly with Carolina.