Tom Oates: Cloud Nine in prep sports: Elite group made first-team All-State in same year in basketball, football

MADISON — Johnny Davis, the incoming University of Wisconsin men’s basketball recruit from Central High School, just missed qualifying for one of the more exclusive — and least-known — clubs in state high school sports.
The 6-foot-5 Davis, a slashing wing player, was a first-team selection and player of the year on the Associated Press All-State basketball team in March. Last fall, he was the second-team quarterback on the AP All-State football team.
In this era of specialization in sports, such versatility from elite-level prep athletes is seldom seen anymore. Davis is the first athlete since current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson of Darlington in 2010-11 to earn a spot on both AP All-State teams in the two highest-profile boys sports in Wisconsin. Erickson was a first-team selection in football, a fourth-team selection in basketball.
Current Wisconsin basketball player Brad Davison was named to Minnesota’s AP All-State first team in both sports — he also played quarterback — as a senior at Maple Grove High School.
But how exclusive is the club Davis nearly joined in Wisconsin?
In the history of AP All-State teams in Wisconsin, only nine athletes have been received first-team honors in both football and boys basketball in the same school year. Others came close, but since AP named its first boys basketball All-State team in 1957 — the All-State football team started in 1945 — there have been just nine first-teamers on both.
Of course, there have been other All-State teams selected over the years. UPI named football and boys basketball teams starting in the 1950s, but for many years broke them into separate teams for public and private schools. When UPI faded from the scene, the coaches associations for the two sports began naming All-State teams, though in recent years those have been broken up by divisions and become somewhat diluted.
The AP teams, selected by sports writers from around the state, have always been all-inclusive and extremely selective, historically making them the most definitive of the All-State teams. (AP names only one other All-State team, girls basketball, which began in 1984). Interestingly, five of the nine athletes who were first-team on both boys squads came from Madison high schools.
Without further ado, here is the nine-member club:
Pat Richter, Madison East, 1958-59Richter was a second-team All-State pick in basketball as a junior, when he led East to the WIAA state title. An end in football and a center in basketball, the 6-foot-4- Richter was a first-teamer in both sports as a senior. He played football, basketball and baseball at the University of Wisconsin, earning nine letters and All-American honors in football. He spent eight seasons as a tight end and punter with Washington of the NFL.
Rick Brown,
Dodgeville, 1963-64A 6-5 center, Brown was the top player on a Dodgeville team that went 26-0 and blew out favored Milwaukee North in the final to win the one-class WIAA state basketball title in 1964. After high school, Brown participated in football, basketball and track at Ripon College.
Dan Moeser,
Stoughton, 1963-64Moeser played four years of basketball at Stoughton but didn’t go out for football until he was a senior. That year, the Vikings were undefeated and ranked third in the state and the 6-5 Moeser was a first-team pick at end. Moeser was a three-year starter in basketball at Tulane, averaging 12.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the Green Wave.
Jerry Tagge, Green Bay West, 1967-68:Back when West was an athletic powerhouse, the 6-2 Tagge was the quarterback in football and a high-scoring forward in basketball. Tagge went to Nebraska, where he quarterbacked the Cornhuskers to consecutive national championships in 1970 and ‘71. He was drafted by the hometown Packers but started only 12 games in three seasons before he was released.
Kurt Spychalla, Schofield D.C. Everest, 1968-69:After making All-State as a defensive back in the fall, the 6-4 Spychalla went on a scoring binge in basketball and earned a scholarship to Marquette. Spychalla was a valuable reserve on two of coach Al McGuire’s best Marquette teams but quit basketball early in his senior season (1972-73) when he barely played in the first two games.
Bob Falk, Madison West, 1971-72:West seemed headed for a WIAA state basketball title when Falk, a 6-2 guard, seriously injured his knee in the second quarter of a state tournament semifinal game against Milwaukee Hamilton, a game West lost. Falk went to Kansas to play quarterback but transferred to UW and played three seasons of basketball. He averaged 11.9 points per game and was the team’s MVP in 1976-77.
Tim Stracka, Madison West, 1977-78:The 6-3 Stracka was a two-way all-stater at end and defensive back while leading undefeated West to the WIAA Division 1 state football title in the fall of 1977, then carried the Regents to the quarterfinals of the state basketball tournament in March. As a tight end at Wisconsin, he twice led the Badgers in receiving before playing two seasons with Cleveland of the NFL.
Donald Hayes, Madison East, 1993-94:Of the nine, the 6-4 Hayes came the closest to making this list twice. As a junior, he was first-team All-State at end and defensive back in football and second-team all-state in basketball. As a senior, he was first-team in both sports. Hayes led the Badgers in pass receptions as a wide receiver in 1996 and ‘97, then caught 144 passes in a five-year NFL career, mostly with Carolina.
Jonte Flowers, Madison La Follette, 2002-03:Along with brothers Jason and Michael, Flowers helped the Lancers win the WIAA Division 1 state basketball title in 2002. The following year, the 6-5 Flowers was named All-State in football and basketball. He briefly walked on at UW as a wide receiver, but transferred to Winona State, where he was a four-year starter in basketball, an NCAA Division II All-American and the most outstanding player in the 2008 national tournament, when the Warriors won their second title in three years.
In addition to Davis, 12 others were named first team in one sport and second team in another during the same school year: Green Bay East’s Pat Harrington in 1964-65, Marshfield Columbus’ Bob Koch in 1965-66, Green Bay West’s Dennis Gutzman and Neenah’s Gary Losse in 1966-67, La Follette’s Gary Anderson and Eau Claire Memorial’s Gregg Bohlig in 1969-70, Milwaukee King’s William Stewart in 1970-71, Antigo’s Jeff Lund in 1973-74, Clintonville’s Mike Jirschele in 1976-77, Wausaukee’s Anthony Pieper in 1992-93, Hartland Arrowhead’s Jim Secretarski in 1993-94 and Marshall’s Jon Krull in 2002-03. Also, Auburndale’s Mickey Vandehey earned second-team honors in football as a junior and first-team honors in basketball as a senior in 1964.
Tom Oates is a columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal
