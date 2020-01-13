Ugly c-word likely to follow Patrick Reed all the way to Masters

Ah, but now lawyers are involved. It has come out that Reed’s representatives had served Golf Channel commentator Brandel Chamblee with an order to “obtain assurance that you will refrain from any further dissemination, publication or republication of false and defamatory statements concerning Mr. Reed, including any allegations that he ‘cheated’ at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.” The letter was obtained by Golfweek.

Soon after the incident, Chamblee said on the Golf Channel, “To defend what Patrick Reed did is to defend cheating.”

And he recently told CNN, “My comments were weighed heavily before they came out of my mouth, and they were meant to address the larger issue of what I believe to be the decaying traditions of the game.”

Taking the issue off the course and cloaking it in legalese, yeah, that will make it all go away. That’s just one more pork belly on the grease fire.

This undoubtedly will follow Reed all the way to April, back to Augusta, where as an owner of a green jacket he owns a haughty status. Even if this is not the kind of stirring, heroic backstory that usually floats around Augusta National’s palatial press room.