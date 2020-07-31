VEDA holds virtual annual meeting

In other business, VEDA Secretary Dave Maxwell presented the minutes of last year’s annual meeting, and VEDA Treasurer Kay Buck gave the financial report for fiscal 2019. The following four Board members were also re-elected to serve new 3-year terms: Kathy Neidert, Dave Maxwell, Christie Scannella and George Wilbur. Jenny Seiler is our newest member elected to join the Board and also serve a three-year term.

In the discussion following the regular portion of the annual meeting, attendees addressed the current business climate in Vernon County due to COVID-19. Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County Economic Development & Tourism Coordinator, said specifics on business closures are unclear at this time, and she has been working on attracting companies into the new business park being prepared on the north end of Viroqua.

Julie Emslie, Southwest program manager with Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC), who helps micro-businesses, small businesses and the underserved, shared these figures. About 25% of her clients are doing better or are optimistic they’ll survive this pandemic. She’s more concerned about the rest of her clients, roughly 75% of them, who are in varying states of operation from not being open to significantly struggling.