VEDA partners with General Mills, 301INC to help businesses

Seventeen local food related businesses participated in a unique opportunity recently at the Food Enterprise Center. Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) partnered with General Mills to bring a team of seven resource specialists from their venture capital division, 301INC in Minneapolis, to offer technical assistance to business owners in a daylong event. Participants chose from specialty areas such as Operations, Research and Development, Food Safety, Product Development, Logistics, Supply Chain and Sales and met with each specialist individually to discuss their business needs. “Thank you very much for organizing this! It was awesome to have such a distinguished group support our local brands,” remarked a participant after the event.

Tyler Dvorak represented Yooli Foods and made these comments, “Thank you! I really appreciate being included in the day. It was very helpful for me! I really enjoyed how the General Mills people committed to giving more substantive answers to my questions and not just general talk. I had a sense that I was only scratching the surface of what they could offer to me, since I am still early in the stages of manufacturing and taking a product to market. It is perhaps most valuable that I now have the contacts to reach out to when future questions/problems arise.”