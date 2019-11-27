VEDA partners with General Mills, 301INC to help businesses

Seventeen local food related businesses participated in a unique opportunity recently at the Food Enterprise Center. Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) partnered with General Mills to bring a team of seven resource specialists from their venture capital division, 301INC in Minneapolis, to offer technical assistance to business owners in a daylong event. Participants chose from specialty areas such as Operations, Research and Development, Food Safety, Product Development, Logistics, Supply Chain and Sales and met with each specialist individually to discuss their business needs. “Thank you very much for organizing this! It was awesome to have such a distinguished group support our local brands,” remarked a participant after the event.
Businesses attending included Bard Bread, B&E’s Trees, Community Hunger Solutions, Country View Dairy, Driftless Brewing, Driftless Provisions, Fizzeology, Great American Pancake Co., Kickapoo Coffee, Kismet Bakers, Nami Chips, REACH, Plovgh, River Valley Burgers, SuperCharge! Foods, Wisco Pop and Yooli Foods.
Tyler Dvorak represented Yooli Foods and made these comments, “Thank you! I really appreciate being included in the day. It was very helpful for me! I really enjoyed how the General Mills people committed to giving more substantive answers to my questions and not just general talk. I had a sense that I was only scratching the surface of what they could offer to me, since I am still early in the stages of manufacturing and taking a product to market. It is perhaps most valuable that I now have the contacts to reach out to when future questions/problems arise.”
Lots of food sampling and networking were also a big part of the day, as each business supplied samples of their products for the morning brunch and the noon luncheon. Samples included yogurt, granola, maple syrup, farmers cheese cups, sauerkraut, kimchi, dehydrated vegetable chips, pancakes, walnut burgers, coffee, beer, soda, spelt crackers and specialty sausages.
Larkin Breckel from B&E’s Trees noted, “It was great! Going into it, I felt a little unprepared because I didn’t know what questions to ask, but coming out the other end, it seemed like a lot of what we did there was explore what those questions should be together. I would love a chance to meet with these folks again in a year or so to see what our new hurdles are, and how we’ve used their advice to grow and improve.”
To learn more about the Food Enterprise Center and other VEDA activities to create wealth and prosperity in our region, go to our website at www.veda-wi.org or call VEDA Executive Director Sue Noble at 608-638-8332.
Kathy Neidert is a member of the Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) Board of Directors.