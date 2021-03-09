VEDA services for businesses, food for those in need during COVID

Over the past year, CHS has provided more than 150,000 pounds of fresh produce and dairy products to families in our communities through partnerships with food pantries in Hillsboro, Ontario, Cashton, Readstown, La Farge, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Boscobel, Viroqua, and Westby. More than 1,400 families have been served by the Families to Families Food Box program available by pickup at the Food Enterprise Center on Friday afternoons. The success of CHS also depends on help from our communities. The program has 30 volunteers who contribute their time and efforts (over 1,000 hours so far this year) sorting and packing food in the warehouse, to help CHS accomplish its mission.

Food Enterprise Center

Also available through VEDA is the Food Enterprise Center, a former manufacturing facility that was renovated for its current innovative use. The center offers infrastructure and physical space to start or expand a business operation. Owned and managed by VEDA, the Food Enterprise Center welcomed its first tenant in 2010 and today houses 25 food and wellness-related businesses which employ at least 85 people.