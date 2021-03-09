VEDA services for businesses, food for those in need during COVID

In this time of COVID and economic uncertainty, the Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) continues to provide assistance to both new and established businesses as well as to area residents needing good nutritious food. VEDA is a non-profit organization that has been operating out of the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua, for more than 10 years.
Executive Director Sue Noble offers one-to-one consulting regarding business plans, marketing, technical assistance, site visits, and a connection to available resources. Through VEDA’s website www.veda-wi.org, business owners can access the following:
• A list of COVID-19 related resources;
• Guides to business financing through revolving loan funds, Small Business Administration programs, state and federal loan and grant programs, state and federal tax credits, and a variety of other resources;
• Economic forecasts for the region and state;
• Contact information for business-related organizations such as Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission, Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse, and Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation to name just a few.
Under VEDA’s non-profit umbrella, the work of Community Hunger Solutions (CHS) is especially vital to quality of life at this time for small family farmers and those in need of food. Through support from generous community members and organizations, CHS is able to pay small family farmers in our region for nutritious produce that is picked, packaged and made available to the community. A partnership with Organic Valley brings milk, eggs, cheese and butter to CHS. Additional food resources, including frozen pork, chicken, and beef, potatoes, fruits and other items are delivered to CHS by Hunger Task Force of La Crosse.
Over the past year, CHS has provided more than 150,000 pounds of fresh produce and dairy products to families in our communities through partnerships with food pantries in Hillsboro, Ontario, Cashton, Readstown, La Farge, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Boscobel, Viroqua, and Westby. More than 1,400 families have been served by the Families to Families Food Box program available by pickup at the Food Enterprise Center on Friday afternoons. The success of CHS also depends on help from our communities. The program has 30 volunteers who contribute their time and efforts (over 1,000 hours so far this year) sorting and packing food in the warehouse, to help CHS accomplish its mission.
Food Enterprise Center
Also available through VEDA is the Food Enterprise Center, a former manufacturing facility that was renovated for its current innovative use. The center offers infrastructure and physical space to start or expand a business operation. Owned and managed by VEDA, the Food Enterprise Center welcomed its first tenant in 2010 and today houses 25 food and wellness-related businesses which employ at least 85 people.
Tenants include LuSa Organics, Fifth Season Cooperative, Sole Expressions Dance Studio Cooperative, Community Hunger Solutions, Driftless Co-Option, GoMacro, Hemp Science, Driftless Provisions, Sky Moon Imports, Shade Haven, Wonderstate Coffee and the VEDA offices. Businesses such as B&E's Trees, Fizzeology, Nami Chips, Wisco Pop, Kismet Bakers, River Valley Burgers and the Scotchwood Candy Co. use the two commercial kitchens to produce their value-added food products. Businesses in the Food Enterprise Center benefit from having on-site technical assistance, business counseling, access to resources, peer mentoring and the synergy of co-locating with like-minded people. Thanks to the infrastructure Vernon Communications has developed in the building, tenants can also choose to provide Internet to their business space.
If you have business needs or want information on possible office, production, or storage space at the Food Enterprise Center, contact Sue at 608-638-8332 or at snoble@veda-wi.org. Let us know how we can help you.
Kathy Neidert is a member of the Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) Board of Directors.