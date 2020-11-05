Vernon Economic Development Association helps businesses, those in need

In this time of economic uncertainty, the Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) continues to provide assistance to both new and established businesses in the local area and as far away as New York and Montana. Since it was established as a non-profit organization in 2006, it has helped over 950 businesses nationwide. So far this year, VEDA Executive Director Sue Noble has provided consultation services to 74 businesses locally, in the greater La Crosse area, Milwaukee, and even in California. Her assistance includes information on CARES Act funding available to Wisconsin small businesses, in addition to information and resources regarding food processing, business planning, tourism, financial resources, and numerous other topics.

The Food Enterprise Center, established by VEDA in 2010 to create an environment for business innovation at 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua, currently has 26 entrepreneurial business tenants providing more than 90 jobs. Businesses benefit from sharing common areas, meeting rooms, on-site technical assistance, one-to-one business counseling, access to resources, peer mentoring, and the synergy of co-locating with like-minded people.