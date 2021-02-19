Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Our Winter Reading Challenges are in full swing. So far 20 people have qualified for our mug giveaway and picked up their mugs full of goodies! Our adult challenge still has over six weeks for you the read the eight books to claim you mug so if you haven’t already started, stop in to get your reading log. Or, if need be, we can e-mail you the form. Contact us at westbycircdesk@wrlsweb.org or 608-634-4419. Our Youth Winter Reading Challenge goes thru April 30 with registration thru Beanstack.

We are getting new books in daily, so stop in to check out our recent arrival sections. Here is a new February title: “Race Against Time: The Untold Story of Scipio Jones and the Battle to Save Twelve Innocent Men.”

“In October 1919, a group of Black sharecroppers met at a church in an Arkansas village to organize a union. Bullets rained down on the meeting from outside. Many were killed by a white mob, and others were rounded up and arrested. Twelve of the sharecroppers were hastily tried and sentenced to death. Up stepped Scipio Africanus Jones, a self-taught lawyer who’d been born enslaved. Could he save the men’s lives and set them free?” (Amazon synopsis).

