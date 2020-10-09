Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

The second session of the What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum series, “What’s Cooking with Renee Conroy!,” will be held on Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. on the BML patio. Bekkum Memorial Library has obtained a picnic permit so you can BYOB and enjoy delicious food. Renee will be demonstrating how to cook up a mean chili and her chili recipe will be available to take home. Coffee and hot chocolate will be served as well. In case of inclement weather the event will take place in the community room.