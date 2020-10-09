Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

The second session of the What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum series, “What’s Cooking with Renee Conroy!,” will be held on Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. on the BML patio. Bekkum Memorial Library has obtained a picnic permit so you can BYOB and enjoy delicious food. Renee will be demonstrating how to cook up a mean chili and her chili recipe will be available to take home. Coffee and hot chocolate will be served as well. In case of inclement weather the event will take place in the community room.
Here are a few of our recent arrivals that you may want to check out:
Adult Fiction
“The Survivor (Vince Flynn): A Mitch Rapp novel” by Kyle Mills
Adult Non-Fiction
“Dark Star: A Biography of Vivien Leigh” by Alan Strachan
Young Adult Fiction
“A Song of Wraiths and Ruins” by Roseanne A. Brown
Large Print Fiction
“If It Bleeds” by Stephen King
The library also has four current reading challenges for you to participate in:
- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten (ages 0-5)
- 100 Books Before College (ages 10-19)
- Library Mural Challenges (ages 18-plus)
- Master of Minutes (all ages)
Contact our library staff for more information or about how to sign up at 608-634-4419 or westbycircdesk@wrlsweb.org
