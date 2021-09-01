Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

The 2021 Read-and-Win Challenge started Aug. 26. Pick up your log cards at the Bekkum and earn a free gate pass or ride ticket by completing the card. For every 20 minutes of reading you get to cross off one of the Ferris Wheel icons. Once they have all been marked off, you can turn in your log to claim your pass or ticket! One entry per person. For youth up to age 14 years. This is sponsored by the Vernon County Fair Board.

Our 4th Friday Book Club will be reading Victoria Houston’s “Dead Angler” for their meeting on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. Victoria is also the featured speaker for the 2021 Vernon County Reads and we will be having a special VCR Book Discussion program Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. Read any of Victoria’s titles and come to discuss which book you read and how you liked it!

Our K-9 Dax Reading Challenge is going strong with over $60 K-9 Bucks already in the “doghouse.” Keep up the good work and help us get to our $300 goal by Sept. 9! For ages 0-18.

