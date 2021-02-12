Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

“Dark Tides” (Fairmile Series) by Philippa Gregory,”Midsummer Eve 1670. Two unexpected visitors arrive at a shabby warehouse on the south side of the River Thames. Set in the poverty and glamour of Restoration London, in the golden streets of Venice, and on the tensely contested frontier of early America, this is a novel of greed and desire: for love, for wealth, for a child, and for home.”

“Two Reasons to Run” (Pelican Habor Series) by Colleen Coble, romantic suspense, “Police Chief Jane Hardy is still reeling from the scandal that rocked her small-town department just as she took over for her retired father — the man who wrecked her life with one little lie. Now she’s finally been reunited with her presumed-dead fifteen-year-old son, Will, and his father, documentarian Reid Bechtol. When a murder aboard the oil platform Zeus exposes an environmental terrorist’s plot to flood Mobile Bay with crude oil, Jane and Reid must put their feelings for each other behind them and work together to prevent the rig from being sabotaged. Then the terrorist puts her son Will’s life on the line. Protecting him could be the common ground they need . . . but then ghosts from the past threaten to ruin Jane and Reid for good.”