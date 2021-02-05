Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

February is National Library Lovers Month!
Show a little love to your public library by writing us a love letter! You could include a specific service or program that you’ve appreciated or share a story about a library experience that you’ve enjoyed. Stop by the Bekkum to pick up a heart cut-out to write your letter on. Your submission will be posted in our window to create a colorful, joy-filled display!
Recent Arrival Books: “Glamour Girls” (fiction) by Marty Wingate, “The Last Garden in England” (fiction) by Julia Kelly, and “Icebound” (non-fiction) by Andrea Pitzer.