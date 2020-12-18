Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Let Bekkum Memorial Library be a part of your holiday celebration this year! Residents of all ages are invited to participate in an outdoor decoration scavenger hunt in downtown Westby. This family activity is the perfect way to safely get out of the house, go for a walk and be active over your holiday break.

To participate, stop at the Bekkum to pick up the scavenger hunt instructions. Each of the decorations pictured on the scavenger hunt can be found near local businesses – either outside or visible in store-front windows. Once you have spotted a decoration, record where it was found. Don’t worry – a map showing boundaries is included! When you are done, you may return your completed scavenger hunt to Bekkum to receive the classic tale “The Night Before Christmas,” generously sponsored by our Friends group (limit one per family). Decorations will be coming down after Jan. 3, so be sure to finish your searching before then. Completed scavenger hunts can be turned in and prizes can be redeemed through Jan. 8.

While you are here, stock up on reading material for the ultimate cozy Christmas! You are welcome to help yourself to our collection, as we are currently open for browsing. We are also more than happy to help you find materials, order items, or deliver your selections directly to your car via our curbside service.

Bekkum Memorial Library is wishing you a healthy and happy holiday season!

