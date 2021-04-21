Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

The Bekkum Memorial Library’s Friends of the Library will be holding a spring book sale in the community room on Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friends members get first chance at the sale items from 8 to 9 a.m., so if you are not already a member you can sign up that morning right at the door! Only $10 for a yearly membership which goes to support the library with programming and other needs. Those who have materials to donate can bring them to the community room on Friday, April 23, from 12 to 3 p.m. Hope to see you there.

New Adult Fiction Arrivals @ the Bekkum:

“Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline; #1 bestselling author Lisa Scottoline offers a sweeping and shattering epic of historical fiction fueled by shocking true events, the tale of a love triangle that unfolds in the heart of Rome...in the creeping shadow of fascism.

“Sunflower Sisters” by Martha Hall Kelly (author of Lilac Girls); Martha Hall Kelly’s million-copy bestseller Lilac Girls introduced readers to Caroline Ferriday. Now, in Sunflower Sisters, Kelly tells the story of Ferriday’s ancestor Georgeanna Woolsey, a Union nurse during the Civil War whose calling leads her to cross paths with Jemma, a young enslaved girl who is sold off and conscripted into the army, and Anne-May Wilson, a Southern plantation mistress whose husband enlists.