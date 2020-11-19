Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Bekkum Memorial Library continues to be open for browsing, hold pick-ups and computer access. As a result of the rise in COVID cases over the last couple of months, we have changed our capacity limit to five people in the building at any one time. Please check with the front desk before entering from the lobby.

We are still offering curbside pick-up for anyone who prefers and would like to encourage our patrons to take advantage of this service due to the rise in COVID cases in Vernon County and the surrounding areas.

Our Pre-K story times (The Young & The Restless) have moved from in-person to virtual. Please call the library if you would like to be added to our e-mail list so that you can connect to this weekly program. Our school age programming, Tinker Tuesdays, offers “Grab & Go” kits with a new activity every week.

The library is offering another “What’s Cooking with Renee!” on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. in the community room. Renee will be cooking lefse and suggests that you BYOB hot toddies to enjoy with her delicious food. In order to comply with social distancing recommendations, we will be limiting participation to the first 20 people. We suggest you call to reserve your spot (608-634-4419).