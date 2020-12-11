Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

What a year – we bet you’re tired of hearing that! @ the Bekkum, it has also been quite a year and the Board of Directors wants to thank you, our friends and patrons, for your patience and understanding. We were open, then we weren’t! We were closed for browsing but open for curbside! Then, we were open for limited browsing and curbside if you wanted! The rules keep changing for the world we must be a part of but we are thankful you stayed fluid with us. We are still navigating and adapting to the ever-changing situation in our very public space and know that could only happen with your cooperation and the incredible efforts of our amazing staff. Thank you all!

But, there is always something to be grateful for! This time has allowed us to make some wonderful changes and updates @ the Bekkum. We have new carpet and a much better new phone system. Lots of those mundane but very necessary closet cleaning and file purging tasks were done. The collection was weeded of old and outdated materials, with lots of new things added. And, the Children’s Area will be all new with paint and fabulous furniture for you to discover after the first of the year. Now, we will even have a corner for teens to enjoy the library.

The Bekkum Library Board of Directors wants you to know that our staff is working hard to meet the needs of our patrons. Libraries are more than books! @ the Bekkum, we do our best to meet our mission to provide opportunities to learn, share, grow and play! We wish you and yours the safest and merriest of Christmases and we look forward to providing those opportunities to you in 2021!

