Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

The library has a wonderful announcement to make! On Friday, Feb. 18, KOS, A Gastropub, will limiting their evening menu by only be serving Friday fish dinners (from 4:30 p.m. until sold out) in honor of Random Acts of Kindness Week with $2 from each dinner donated to the Bekkum Memorial Library.

Dinners will come with a choice of baked potato or french fries, coleslaw or lettuce salad and choice of two, three or four piece cod (batter fried, broiled, pan fried or blackened). Any fish dinners sold during lunchtime will also apply; however, the full menu will be served during lunchtime hours. Normally discounted by $1 on Fridays, this Friday they will be at full price with the extra dollar donated to the Westby Bekkum Memorial Library, with $1 match by KOS for each dinner sold. Carryout fish dinners are also included in this promotion. The proceeds will help the library, which is an integral part of the community, carry out the numerous activities and services that they provide that benefit both children and adults.