Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

October programming highlights at the Bekkum Memorial Library:

Our inaugural BrillianTeen Advisory Group meeting will be held Oct. 14 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. We want to know what kind of programs teens would like to see at the Bekkum so we are offering free pizza! For youth in grades 7-12. Call the library if you have any questions

Oct. 17-23 is National Friends of Libraries Week. Any new Friends membership will receive a free book and be entered into a drawing for $20 in Westby Bucks! Individual memberships are only $10, Families are $15 and Businesses are $25.

The 4th Friday Book Club will meet Oct, 22 at 10 a.m. to discuss “Mrs. Lincoln’s Sister” by Jennifer Chiaverini. Copies of the book are available at the check-out desk. The meeting takes place in the community room with light refreshments provided. Come join our lively discussion group!

Our next Adult Social is scheduled for Oct. 21, 6 to 8 pm, and will feature a trivia contest.

The next Family Fun Fest is Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. A meal will be provided along with activities, games and books (bring your library card). Open to all ages.

The Friends of Bekkum Memorial Library are having their Fall Book Sale Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon (in the community room). Friends members get first chance at the inventory during the members-only early bird hour from 8 to 9 a.m. If you are not already a member you can sign up at the door. Only $10 per year and it is a great way to support the library! The library is currently accepting donations for the sale (during business hours). If you have more than three boxes please call ahead — 608-634-4419.

