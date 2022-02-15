Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Our Toddler and Tots Story Time continues to be held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the library. Join our staff for music, movement crafts, and snacks!

School-Aged Grab and Go Kits can be picked up when the library is open. New kits are available weekly on Tuesdays until supplies run out.

The February Adult Social on Thursday, Feb. 17, will feature Trivia Night with prizes, food and beverages. The social takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. in the community room.

Family Fun Fest on Thursday, Feb. 24, will feature the One Book, One School, One Community title “The One and Only Ivan.” The event will have an “Ivan” theme with food, activities and loads of fun! Join our staff, along with Westby Elementary staff, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the community room.

And don’t forget to grab your reading logs for the Winter Reading Challenge, “Read Way Winter”! There are reading logs for youth, teen, and adult. Your first reading log earns you a ceramic campfire mug (with the Bekkum Memorial Library logo) filled with the ingredients to make a tasty cup of hot chocolate. Grand prizes will be given away in every age category at the end of the challenge (April 30).

The basic federal and state tax forms have arrived, but no instruction booklets will be available through the library. If needed, you may order the instruction booklets individually through the respective governmental office. Please call or stop in at the library if you need information on how to contact the IRS or the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to request an instruction booklet.

