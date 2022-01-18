Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Our January Adult Social (Jan. 20) and Family Fun Fest (Jan. 27) events have been cancelled due to the continued COVID surge. At this time, we plan to have both programs in February and will be posting additional information on our website and Facebook page.

“Hot off the press” titles that are on the way to Bekkum’s shelves include:

Fiction

“Criminal Mischief” (a Stone Barrington Novel) by Stuart Woods: Stone Barrington is looking forward to some down time at his Manhattan abode. But when an acquaintance alerts him to a hinky plot being hatched across the city, he finds himself eager to pursue justice.

“The Family You Make” (Sunrise Cove series) by Jill Shalvis: A heartwarming story of found family and love.

“The Last House on the Street” by Diane Chamberlain: A community’s past sins rise to the surface when two women, a generation apart, find themselves bound by tragedy and an unsolved, decades-old mystery.

“Reckless Girls” by Rachel Hawkins: A deliciously wicked gothic suspense, set on an isolated Pacific island with a dark history

“Much ADO About a Latte” (Maple Falls Romance) by Kathleen Fuller: A coffee war is brewing in Maple Falls, where Anita and Tanner are serving up plenty of sparks to keep the town buzzing.

Non-Fiction

“My Dad’s Funnier Than Your Dad: Growing Up with Tim Conway in the Funniest House in America” by Kelly Conway: Tim’s eldest of his six children, Kelly, reveals that the Conway home life was as riotous as some of her father’s legendary comedy sketches.

“The Woman All Spies Fear: Code Breaker Elizebeth Smith Friedman and Her Hidden Life” by Amy Butler Greenfield: An inspiring true story, perfect for fans of Hidden Figures, about an American woman who pioneered codebreaking in WWI and WWII but was only recently recognized for her extraordinary contributions.

