Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

The Bekkum Memorial Library Board met on Thursday, Aug. 12 and approved our phase one opening plan. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, the library will be allowing computer access by appointment only on Mondays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The limit will be one hour per day per person and will be restricted to research, job searching, working on resumes, and filling out online applications. Gaming and social networking will not be allowed at this time.

Requested library materials will be available for check out at the front desk on Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. The library will not be offering any services on Wednesdays during this phase.

Browsing the collections will not be allowed in phase one but we will continue to fill hold requests and assist patrons with ordering items for pick up. Curbside pick-up will still be available for those who are not comfortable entering the building at this time. In order to enter the library, patrons are required to wear a mask and to social distance as much as possible. Hand sanitizer will be provided. Our restrooms will not be available.

Youth and adult programming will resume in September as well. Watch our website and Facebook page for additional information about our program offerings. We will post dates and times over the next couple of weeks.

