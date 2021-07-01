Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

The Pop-Up Library will be at the Norse Market Thursday, July 1, with Renee and the Westby Elementary staff, so be sure to stop by and say hello, 5 to 8 p.m. Grab & Go Bags will be available as well as yard games (corn hole, ring toss, etc). The Market has food, music, and local vendors; so there is something for everyone!

A Pop-Up Movie is scheduled for Friday, July 2, at 8:45 p.m. in the parking lot. We will be showing “The Jungle Book,” so bring your own chairs and snacks and settle in for a great time watching this Disney classic animated tale!

Monday, July 5, we will have our regular 10 a.m. Pre-K story time, Tuesday, July 6, there will be a new Story Walk up to enjoy, “Mean Mike,” and Wednesday, July 7, will be What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum: Summer Grilling with Renee. Renee will be cooking kabobs and there will be samples to try. The recipe will be available for you to try at home.

The Pop-Up Library will be back at Davidson Park Thursday, July 22, with a story time, activities, a snack, and Grab & Go Bags.

Friday, July 23, our 4th Friday Book Club meets to discuss July’s title, “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley. Please give us a call if you would like to join (or just show up!).

