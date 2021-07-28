Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

This week the Bekkum Memorial Library would like to remember Owen Bekkum. Owen passed away on July 16 at the age of 97 years old.
Owen grew up in Westby and graduated from Westby High School. Although his career would take him away from the area, he never forgot his hometown. Owen and his first wife, Dorothy, were instrumental in building the current library building, which was graciously handed over to the city of Westby and includes the Community Center. Please join us on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the library to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the dedication of the building and to remember the Bekkum family’s generosity to the Westby community. We will have cake and refreshments, so we hope to see you at the library for our anniversary celebration.
Don’t forget our End of Summer Celebration at Davidson Park on July 31, 10 a.m. to noon. The fun will include a visit by Vernon County’s new K-9 Dax, and his handler Deputy Bellacero. There will be miniature pony cart rides, Canine Dr. Rufus (known as Dr. Luv), yard games, activities (Animal Bingo!) and more!
Also, during the month of August we will still be attending the Burgers in the Park and the Norse Market events with our Pop-Up Library (a partnership with Westby Elementary School). Stop by to visit us at these events and be sure to say “Hi” to Miss Renee!