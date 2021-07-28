Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Owen grew up in Westby and graduated from Westby High School. Although his career would take him away from the area, he never forgot his hometown. Owen and his first wife, Dorothy, were instrumental in building the current library building, which was graciously handed over to the city of Westby and includes the Community Center. Please join us on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the library to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the dedication of the building and to remember the Bekkum family’s generosity to the Westby community. We will have cake and refreshments, so we hope to see you at the library for our anniversary celebration.