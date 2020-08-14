Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Our carpeting project is complete! We love the way the new carpet brightens up the library and we think our patrons will as well. A big thank-you to the library board members who helped pack up, move, and re-shelve all of our items: Kathy Anderson, Kris Strand, Jill Schee and Kathy Hendrickson.

We have restarted our curbside pick-up and have added an additional day to our schedule. We will now offer this service Tuesdays from 3 to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

We are also busy planning our youth and adult programs for this fall. Look for youth programs, What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum, Book Clubs, more Pop-up Movies, and lots of other great offerings. We welcome your input on what kind of programs you would like to see so please e-mail us at bekkuml@wrlsweb.org (or call 608-634-4419) with your interests and ideas!

The Library Board was set to meet on Aug. 12 to decide on a re-opening plan, more than likely this will be implemented in phases with only limited Internet services (by appointment) as our first phase. This plan will most likely begin the week after the Labor Day holiday. We hope to have additional information ready for the public by next week.

