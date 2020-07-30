Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

We will be taking the month of August off from our programming schedule. This will allow our new director and our staff to plan out what the library’s program schedule will look like for the fall. While we intend to offer a full range of programs and services for the fall our plans are dependent on Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction pandemic updates. We will keep you up to date as we receive this information so check our Facebook page, follow this column, or as always feel free to call us with any questions.