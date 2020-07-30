Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

We will be taking the month of August off from our programming schedule. This will allow our new director and our staff to plan out what the library’s program schedule will look like for the fall. While we intend to offer a full range of programs and services for the fall our plans are dependent on Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction pandemic updates. We will keep you up to date as we receive this information so check our Facebook page, follow this column, or as always feel free to call us with any questions.
We will be closed for all services starting Friday, July 31, as the library is getting new carpeting! Also, the book drop will not be available from Friday the 31st until Monday August 10th so no fines charged will be for items returned by Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Here are some new books you may like to check out once we reopen:
Adult fiction: “Imaginary Friend” by Stephen Chbosky; “Code of Honor” by Tom Clancy; “Things You Save in a Fire” by Katherine Center.
Adult non-fiction: “D-Day Girls” by Sarah Rose; “Rachel Ray 50” by Rachel Ray; “No Stopping Us Now” by Gail Collins.
Young adult fiction: “The Dysasters” by P.C. Cast & Kristin Cast; “Trail of Lightning (The Sixth World)” by Rebecca Roanhorse; “Part of Your World: A Twisted Tale” by Liz Braswell.
