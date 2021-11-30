Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Santa Claus is coming to town! Join us in the lower-level community room, Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for our annual Holiday Santa Visit! Along with Santa, we will have activities, crafts, cookie decorating (sponsored by our Friends of the Library), and Christmas carols (music by Mark Armstrong). The Vernon County Dairy Promotion Committee will be there handing out milk to go with your cookies and the Westby Snowflake Royalty will be attending as well. Each family that attends will get a free copy of the “Night Before Christmas” picture book (while supplies last/32 copies available). Wear your favorite Christmas sweater or dress up like an elf to show your Christmas spirit!

On Thursday, Dec. 2, our What’ Brewing at the Bekkum Brown Bag series will feature Blaine Hedberg, who is the Westby Area Historical Society’s president. Blaine will discuss history, genealogy, and the important work that he does to preserve the community’s historical legacy. In the community room at 12 p.m.

Don’t miss “Space Jam: A New Legacy” at our Friday Movie Dec. 3 at 3:45 p.m. (in the community room).

“Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event from director Malcolm D. Lee. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way” (Amazon.com synopsis). Rated G.

Author Sue Berg will be at the library Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. Sue will be discussing her newest book “Driftless Treasure” and will have copies available for purchase. “Detective Jim Higgins becomes suspicious when stolen Iraqi treasures from the National Museum in Baghdad show up in a La Crosse, Wisconsin, antique store. But that’s just the beginning. A delivery truck is bombed, and the driver is killed. The discovery of its surprising cargo deepens the sinister mystery. Higgins and his team must untangle the source of the ancient stolen antiquities and find a murderer with a dark, evil secret.” (Amazon.com synopsis). In the community room.

